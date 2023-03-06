Twitter is Down on the Web, Fix Underway Says Company [Update]

Twitter is down for the count on the web, with the site not loading and also links not embedding or working at all.

Users trying to visit Twitter.com are being shown the following message, including those seen on our end as well:

{“errors”:[{“message”:”Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information”,”code”:467}]}

But Twitter for Mac is still working at this moment.

Twitter Support just announced ten minutes ago they are working on a fix after making changes that broke links.

“Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed,” said Twitter Support.

Twitter’s “Chief Twit” replied to the service outage by saying, “This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly.”

This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

Update March 6, 9:48am PT: Twitter.com is working again.