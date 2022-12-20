Twitter Reports 147 Billion Global Impressions Throughout World Cup 2022

The World Cup officially concluded last weekend. Following many exciting weeks of play, Argentina ultimately walked away as the winner of the soccer (football) tournament. Following the event, Twitter is reporting numerous insights regarding the World Cup 2022.

In a blog post, Twitter reports that since November 20th, when the World Cup 2022 kicked off, there have been 147 billion impressions globally under #WC2022. Bruna Piovesan, Sr. Marketing Manager, goes on to state that the reception of the World Cup hashtag around the world more than doubled that of the #Tokyo2020 Olympics and surpassed #WC2018. Naturally, Twitter claims the bulk of the global impressions and conversations came during the Argentina and France game during the finals.

In a breakdown, Twitter states that the following moments created the Top 5 highest peaks in Tweets per minute (TPM):

Argentina vs France, Final. End of the penalty kicks, Argentina wins the World Cup

Argentina vs France, Final. Mbappé equalizes with a stunning strike

Croatia vs Brazil, Quarterfinals. Brazil misses last penalty kick. Croatia moves to the semifinals

Argentina vs France, Final. Di Maria scores for Argentina. 2-0

Croatia vs Brazil, Quarterfinals. Neymar scores. Brazil takes the lead in the 106th minute

In addition, here are the Top 5 most-mentioned players of the tournament:

Lionel Messi (@TeamMessi) Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) Son Heung-min (@Sonny7)

The Top 5 most Tweeted about teams include:

Of all the countries around the world tuning in and celebrating the tournament, it was Brazil that published more Tweets than any other nation throughout the World Cup. Here are the Top 5 countries that Tweeted the most:

Brazil Japan Argentina United States France

Finally, Twitter breaks down the impact a number of major brands and sponsors had on the tournament. It’s said Adidas, Budweiser and Hyundai were “among the most globally mentioned sponsors.” However, FIFA generated record-breaking impressions. Twitter reports that there were an average of 2 million likes per day and 226 percent more Tweet impressions driven by FIFA during the World Cup 2022 over the 2018 tournament.

Finally, Twitter states that FIFA World Cup NOW on @FOXSoccer is now officially FOX Sports’ most-viewed digital content campaign in its history. Throughout the tournament, FOX Sports published video highlights, Q&As, and other pieces of coverage including Twitter Spaces and Moments.