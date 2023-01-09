Twitter UI Overhaul Begins Later This Week, Long Form Tweets to Come in Early February

Steve Vegvari
31 mins ago

Twitter is said to be getting an overhaul to its UI over the course of the next couple of months. According to Elon Musk, the first instance of this “much larger UI overhaul” is arriving this week as an “easy swipe” function to move between recommended and followed Tweets. Long-form Tweets are to follow in “early February.”

Announced via a Tweet, Musk claims that the swipe functionality will see users being able to swipe left and right on their Twitter feed to move between what can only be assumed as recommended Tweets from the algorithm and the latest Tweets from followers. While no specific date is given, this feature is expected to arrive “later this week.”

Musk also states that a bookmark function will become available before Twitter receives its long-form Tweet update. Launching next week, bookmarks are said to be a “de facto silent like.” One could almost expect the bookmark function to work similarly to the bookmark button on Instagram or the liked videos on TikTok, where users can find an ongoing catalogue of bookmarked Tweets.

Finally, long-form Tweets are to arrive in early February. This feature will greatly expand the current 280-character limit Twitter has on each Tweet. Back in December, Musk replied to a Tweet asking if Twitter was considering increasing the character limit from 280 to 4,000. Musk responded with a clear-cut “yes.” This will be the second major character limit increase. In 2017, Twitter doubled the character limit to 280, up from its previous 140.

Twitter has long been referred to as a “micro-blogging site.” The expansion of character limits to a reported 4,000 will enable users to write and create much more in-depth Tweets. However, with this must come concessions on the UI. Musk confirms long-form Tweets will “get the same timeline space” as other Tweets. However, Twitter will receive a ‘read more’ option, similar to Facebook. Over on the Meta-owned platform, longer posts are truncated on a feed and require users to click into them in order to see the full post.

“The goal is to allow people to publish long-form natively on Twitter, rather than forcing them to use another website,” Musk writes. Looking on into the future, Musk claims that Twitter users will also gain the ability to add bold, underline & font size options. These are expected to launch within the current quarter.

Other articles in the category: News

Seattle Public Schools Sue Instagram, TikTok, and More for ‘Exploiting’ Youth

[caption id="attachment_387204" align="aligncenter" width="989"] Image: Center for Countering Digital Hate[/caption] Seattle Public Schools on Friday filed a lawsuit against Tiktok, YouTube, Facebook, Snap, Instagram, and their respective parent companies, alleging that these platforms have "successfully exploited the vulnerable brains of youth" for their own profit — reports GeekWire. The public school district, which is the...
Nehal Malik
14 hours ago

Twitter Rival Mastodon Losing its ‘Real Opportunity’ as Users Plunge, Says Expert

[caption id="attachment_388290" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Image: Mastodon[/caption] Mastodon, an open-source alternative to Twitter, has lost over 30% of its active users since the peak and, per one social media strategist, is losing its "real opportunity" to capitalize on the hordes of users swearing off Twitter in recent weeks (via The Guardian). The platform, which champions decentralization and...
Nehal Malik
18 hours ago

Apple’s 2023 Product Roadmap Leaked: ‘Reality Pro’ Headset Coming

In this week’s edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman detailed what he expects to be Apple's product roadmap for 2023. "2023 is set to be the year of Apple’s mixed-reality headset and not much else," the renowned Apple analyst wrote. Apple is due to unveil its first AR/VR headset soon, but the company will have...
Nehal Malik
20 hours ago