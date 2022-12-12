Twitter to Increase Character Limit of Tweets to 4,000, up From 280

Steve Vegvari
10 mins ago

Twitter will apparently be increasing its character limit on Tweets by more than 10 times. According to new owner Elon Musk, Twitter will be raising its character limit from 280 all the way up to 4,000, via MacRumors.

Musk replied to a Tweet this weekend inquiring whether a rumour of a character limit increase was true. When directly asked whether Twitter “is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000,” Musk simply responded with, “Yes.”

Unfortunately, Musk did not provide any additional details regarding the increase’s rollout and timeline. If Twitter does go ahead with integrating a substantial character limit, this will be the first limit increase since 2017. Five years ago, Twitter doubled its character limit on Tweets from 140 to 280. Since that time, some users have sought to see a higher character limit. For those that have wanted to type out longer Tweets, resources like TwitLonger have become the norm.

The “announcement” of longer Tweets has resulted in a fair bit of criticism. While some users are supporting the change, others worry about how longer tweets will be utilized by the user base.

The advent of longer Tweets is just the latest in a series of changes brought to life by Musk since owning Twitter. In fact, Twitter Blue’s amended subscription service is supposedly relaunching today. Over the weekend, Musk confirmed that its new pricing model of $8 USD/month via a browser and $11 USD/month on iOS will be available. A Twitter Blue subscription offers a number of perks to the user including the ability to edit a Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark. The latter is added once the account has been reviewed. Musk has previously stated that accounts are being reviewed in order to avoid the hiccups experienced prior.

 

