How to Upgrade from macOS Monterey to macOS Ventura [VIDEO]

Apple has just shared another useful video on its YouTube support channel detailing how you can upgrade your eligible Mac from macOS Monterey to macOS Ventura to get the latest features and security updates available.

The easiest way to update your Mac is by using Software Update to install updates and upgrades for macOS and its built-in apps, including Safari.

Before using the Software Update option, always be sure to back up your Mac.

From the Apple menu  in the corner of your screen: Choose System Settings. Then click General in the sidebar, and Software Update on the right.

Or choose System Preferences. Then click Software Update. If Software Update finds new software, click the Update Now or Upgrade Now button to install it. Enter your administrator password, if asked. During installation, your Mac might restart, and you might see a progress bar or blank screen several times.

If Software Update says that your Mac is up to date, then no new software is currently available for your Mac model. Software Update shows only updates and upgrades that are compatible with your Mac.

If you don’t see an item named Software Update in System Settings or System Preferences:

Use Search in the corner of the window to search for it.

If your older Mac doesn’t include Software Update, open the App Store app, which is in your Applications folder. Then click the Updates tab in the App Store to check for updates. You can also search for software by name.

Take a look at the following YouTube video to watch the macOS Ventura upgrade process in action.