Watch Apple’s HomePod 2nd-Gen Product Trailer [VIDEO]

HomePod 2 costs $399 in Canada and brings Spatial Audio and Room sensing technology, to go with “advanced computational audio” powered by the company’s S7 chip from Apple Watch Series 7.
Apple also released a trailer for HomePod 2 highlighting its new features.
“A powerful, high-excursion woofer and beamforming tweeters create room-filling sound. HomePod senses its surroundings and automatically adapts audio for where it’s placed. Advanced computational audio, powered by Apple silicon, optimizes acoustic performance. Spatial Audio directs music with great precision, surrounding you in sound. It all comes together for the ultimate home audio experience,” explains Apple.
“HomePod also works seamlessly with all your Apple devices. It comes with Siri built in and works as a smart home hub to connect and control your home, privately and securely. Available in Midnight and White,” says the iPhone maker.
