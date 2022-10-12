Waze Marks the Spooky Season With New Zombie Experience

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

As October 31st nears, spooky season is upon us. And to mark the occasion, the community-based navigation app Waze has introduced a new Zombie experience that lets drivers enter a Zombified Waze world on their next drive.

Zombie

Starting today, drivers can choose to team up with an expert escapist to avoid the Zombies, or take their chance and get to know a member of the undead with a Zombie itself.

Activate your voice navigation to adventure with the Survivalist by your side and learn the best skills for staying away from the slow-moving menaces.

You’ll ride with all the gear you need for surprises along the way when you change your vehicle guide to the Escapemobile, and show off your strength to other drivers with the Survivalist Mood.

If you’d rather a Zombie guide your way, select the Zombie voice navigation and find out if the rumor that these monsters think with their brains is really true.

Switch to the Zombie Mood to show your allegiance to the misunderstood undead. And to get the full zombified experience, swap out your navigation arrow for the Zombieombile.

Drivers can activate the Zombie experience by visiting Waze or clicking “My Waze” in the app. Tap the “Drive with Zombies” banner to activate.

Waze Drive with Zombies experience is available globally with voice navigation in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple TV+ Premieres ‘The Mosquito Coast’ Season 2 Trailer [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ has just released the season two trailer for 'The Mosquito Coast,' the acclaimed drama adapted from the best-selling novel, starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman. Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple to Shift More iPhone, Mac Production from China to India, Thailand

Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted in a series of Tweets that in response to the ongoing “de-globalization trend,” Apple will be shifting more iPhone and Mac production from China to India and Thailand (via 9to5Mac). Apple is adjusting its “supply chain management strategy,” notes Kuo. While these moves will take years to complete, Kuo...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

What’s New in 16.1 Beta 5 [VIDEO]

Apple on Tuesday started rolling out iOS 16.1 beta 5 for developers, with a public release of the build expected soon. YouTuber zollotech rounded up all of beta 5's changes in a recent video. iOS 16.1 beta 5 comes with a modem update that might serve as a remedy for cellular connectivity issues testers had been...
Nehal Malik
2 hours ago