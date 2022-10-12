Waze Marks the Spooky Season With New Zombie Experience

As October 31st nears, spooky season is upon us. And to mark the occasion, the community-based navigation app Waze has introduced a new Zombie experience that lets drivers enter a Zombified Waze world on their next drive.

Starting today, drivers can choose to team up with an expert escapist to avoid the Zombies, or take their chance and get to know a member of the undead with a Zombie itself.

Activate your voice navigation to adventure with the Survivalist by your side and learn the best skills for staying away from the slow-moving menaces.

You’ll ride with all the gear you need for surprises along the way when you change your vehicle guide to the Escapemobile, and show off your strength to other drivers with the Survivalist Mood.

Traffic is scary, but sitting in traffic with a horde of zombies in hot pursuit? Downright terrifying. Get your escape route in place with our newest experience 🧟 in the app. https://t.co/IND9DS9EfI pic.twitter.com/wZ0rQp5HV6 — waze (@waze) October 12, 2022

If you’d rather a Zombie guide your way, select the Zombie voice navigation and find out if the rumor that these monsters think with their brains is really true.

Switch to the Zombie Mood to show your allegiance to the misunderstood undead. And to get the full zombified experience, swap out your navigation arrow for the Zombieombile.

Drivers can activate the Zombie experience by visiting Waze or clicking “My Waze” in the app. Tap the “Drive with Zombies” banner to activate.

Waze Drive with Zombies experience is available globally with voice navigation in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese.