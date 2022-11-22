What’s New on Disney+ Canada: December 2022

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new titles and movies coming to the streaming service for December 2022, which includes numerous holiday collections.

Check out all the new titles coming to Disney+ Canada next month below…

Disney

December 2nd

Mickey Saves Christmas

December 7th

Gigantosaurus S3

Muppet Babies S3

Raven’s Home S5

The Santa Clauses (New Episode)

The Villains of Valley View S1

December 8th

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones (Premiere)

December 9th

Weekend Family Christmas (Special)

December 14th

The Santa Clauses (Season Finale)

Willow S1 (New Episode)

December 16th

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

Le Pupille

December 21st

Willow S1 (New Episode)

December 28th

Me & Mickey (Shorts): Season 1

National Treasure: Edge of History S1 (New Episode)

Willow S1 (New Episode)

Star

December 1st

Fleishman Is In Trouble (New Episode)

Darby and the Dead (Premiere)

December 4th

Criminal Minds S16 (New Episode)

Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)

Family Guy S21 (New Episode)

The Great North S3 (New Episode)

The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

December 5th

American Dad S18 (New Episode)

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

December 6th

Welcome to Chippendales (New Episode)

December 7th

The Come Up S1 (All Episodes Available)

Connect S1 (All Episodes Available)

Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

Quantico S1 – 3 (All Episodes Available)

Revenge of Others S1 (New Episodes)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)

December 8th

Fleishman Is In Trouble S1 (New Episode)

December 9th

Criminal Minds S16 (New Episode)

It’s a Wonderful Binge

December 11th

Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)

The Great North S3 (New Episode)

The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

December 12th

American Dad S18 (New Episode)

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

December 13th

Welcome to Chippendales S1 (New Episode)

December 14th

American Horror Story: Double Feature S10 (All Episodes Available)

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (New Episode)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t S1 (New Episode)

Revenge of Others (New Episodes)

Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)

Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend S1 (All Episodes Available)

Because We Forget Everything S1 (All Episodes Available)

December 15th

Fleishman Is in Trouble S1 (New Episode)

December 16th

Criminal Minds S16 (New Episode)

December 18th

Family Guy S21 (New Episode)

The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

December 19th

American Dad S18 (New Episode)

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

December 20th

Welcome to Chippendales S1 (New Episode)

Homeland S8 (All Episodes Available)

December 21st

Big Bet S1 Premiere

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (New Episode)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t S1 (New Episode)

Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)

Grails S1 (New Episode)

December 22nd

Fleishman Is In Trouble (New Episode)

December 25th

Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)

Family Guy S21 (New Episode)

The Great North S3 (New Episode)

The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

December 26th

American Dad S18 (New Episode)

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episodes)

December 27th

Welcome to Chippendales S1 (New Episode)

December 28th

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)

Grails S1 (New Episode)

Big Bet S1 (New Episode)

December 29th

Fleishman Is In Trouble S1 (New Episode)

National Geographic

December 14th

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes S1 (All Episodes Available)

December 23rd

Game of Sharks

December 28th

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin S1 (All Episodes Available)

December 30th

Crocodiles Revealed

