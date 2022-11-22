What’s New on Disney+ Canada: December 2022
Disney+ Canada has released its list of new titles and movies coming to the streaming service for December 2022, which includes numerous holiday collections.
Check out all the new titles coming to Disney+ Canada next month below…
Disney
December 2nd
- Mickey Saves Christmas
December 7th
- Gigantosaurus S3
- Muppet Babies S3
- Raven’s Home S5
- The Santa Clauses (New Episode)
- The Villains of Valley View S1
December 8th
- Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones (Premiere)
December 9th
- Weekend Family Christmas (Special)
December 14th
- The Santa Clauses (Season Finale)
- Willow S1 (New Episode)
December 16th
- Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
- Le Pupille
December 21st
- Willow S1 (New Episode)
December 28th
- Me & Mickey (Shorts): Season 1
- National Treasure: Edge of History S1 (New Episode)
- Willow S1 (New Episode)
Star
December 1st
- Fleishman Is In Trouble (New Episode)
Darby and the Dead (Premiere)
- December 4th
- Criminal Minds S16 (New Episode)
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
- Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
December 5th
- American Dad S18 (New Episode)
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)
December 6th
- Welcome to Chippendales (New Episode)
December 7th
- The Come Up S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Connect S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
- Quantico S1 – 3 (All Episodes Available)
- Revenge of Others S1 (New Episodes)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
- Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)
December 8th
- Fleishman Is In Trouble S1 (New Episode)
December 9th
- Criminal Minds S16 (New Episode)
- It’s a Wonderful Binge
December 11th
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
December 12th
- American Dad S18 (New Episode)
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)
December 13th
- Welcome to Chippendales S1 (New Episode)
December 14th
- American Horror Story: Double Feature S10 (All Episodes Available)
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (New Episode)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t S1 (New Episode)
- Revenge of Others (New Episodes)
- Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
- Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)
- Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Because We Forget Everything S1 (All Episodes Available)
December 15th
- Fleishman Is in Trouble S1 (New Episode)
December 16th
- Criminal Minds S16 (New Episode)
December 18th
- Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
December 19th
- American Dad S18 (New Episode)
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)
December 20th
- Welcome to Chippendales S1 (New Episode)
- Homeland S8 (All Episodes Available)
December 21st
- Big Bet S1 Premiere
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall (New Episode)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t S1 (New Episode)
- Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)
- Grails S1 (New Episode)
December 22nd
- Fleishman Is In Trouble (New Episode)
December 25th
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
- Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
December 26th
- American Dad S18 (New Episode)
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episodes)
December 27th
- Welcome to Chippendales S1 (New Episode)
December 28th
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
- Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)
- Grails S1 (New Episode)
- Big Bet S1 (New Episode)
December 29th
- Fleishman Is In Trouble S1 (New Episode)
National Geographic
December 14th
- Primal Survivor: Over the Andes S1 (All Episodes Available)
December 23rd
- Game of Sharks
December 28th
- Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin S1 (All Episodes Available)
December 30th
- Crocodiles Revealed
