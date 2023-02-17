What’s New on Disney+ Canada: March 2023

Disney+ has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in Canada for March 2023. Check out the full listings below to see what’s coming to Disney+ Canada next month…
Disney
March 10
March 15
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts S2
March 17
- Bono and the Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman
March 29
- Chibiverse
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals S2 (All Episodes Available)
March 31
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: S2
- Prom Pact
Star
March 1
- Call It Love S1 (New Episodes)
- Wild Crime S2 (All Episodes Available)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
- Still Missing Morgan S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Virgin: The Series S1 (All Episodes Available)
March 3
- Finding Michael
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Black in Vegas
- Yilbasi Gecesi (New Year’s Eve)
- Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong
March 4
- Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)
March 5
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
March 6
- History of the World Part II
March 7
- How I Met Your Father S2 (New Episode)
- History of the World Part II (New Episodes)
March 8
- Call It Love S1 (New Episodes)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
- History of the World Part II (New Episodes)
- Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game S1 (All Episodes Available)
- El Grito De Las Mariposas (The Cry of the Butterflies) S1 (All Episodes Available)
March 9
- History of the World Part II (New Episodes)
March 10
- Killer Under the Bed
- UnPrisoned S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Bursa Bulbulu (The Nightingale of Bursa)
March 11
- Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)
March 12
- Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
March 14
- How I Met Your Father (New Episode)
March 15
- Call It Love S1 (New Episode)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
- My Family S1 (New Episode)
- Wedding Agreement the Series S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Where is Private Dulaney? S1 (All Episodes Available)
- Doogie Howser, M.D. S1- 4 (All Episodes Available)
March 17
March 18
- Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)
March 19
- Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
March 21
- How I Met Your Father (New Episode)
March 22
- Grown-ish S5 (All Episodes Available)
- Call It Love S1 (New Episode)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
- Big Bet S2 (New Episode)
- My Family S1 (New Episode)
March 24
March 25
- Tokyo Revengers S2 (New Episode)
March 26
- Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
March 28
- How I Met Your Father (New Episode)
March 29
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga S3 (New Episode)
- Call It Love S1 (New Episodes)
- My Family S1 (New Episode)
- O Rei Da TV (The King of TV) S1-2 (All Episodes Available)
March 30
- Rap Caviar Presents S1 (All Episodes Available)
March 31
Star Wars
March 1
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
March 8
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
March 15
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
March 22
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episode)
March 29
- The Mandalorian S3 (New Episode)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 (New Episodes)
Marvel
March 8
National Geographic
March 22
- Car SOS S8-10 (All Episodes Available)
