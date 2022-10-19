What’s New on Disney+ Canada: November 2022
We’re about to round the corner into November and Disney+ has shared its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service for Canada next month.
Check out the list below to see what’s new on Disney+ Canada for November 2022:
Disney
November 2nd
- Donna Hay Christmas (S1 Premiere)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)
November 7th
- Dancing With The Stars S31 (New Episode)
November 9th
- Zootopia+ (S1 Premiere)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1 Premiere)
November 14th
- Dancing With The Stars S31 (New Episode)
November 16th
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1 Premiere)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)
November 18th
- Best in Snow (Premiere)
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity-Dog (S1 Premiere)
- Mickey Mousekersize (S1 Premiere)
- Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (Premiere)
- The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse (Premiere)
November 20th
- Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
November 21st
- Dancing With The Stars S31 (Season Finale)
November 23rd
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)
- Daddies on Request (Papas Por Encargo) (S1 Premiere)
- The Santa Clauses S1 (New Episode)
November 25th
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Premiere)
November 30th
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)
- The Santa Clauses S1 (New Episode)
Star
November 1st
- God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty
- Reasonable Doubt (New Episode)
November 2nd
- Future Man (Seasons 1 – 3 Available)
- Rescue Me (Seasons 1 – 6 Available)
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
- Little Demon S1 (New Episodes)
- Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
- Reservation Dogs S2 (New Episode)
- Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)
November 3rd
- The Kardashians S2 (New Episode)
November 4th
- The Gift (Premiere)
November 6th
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
- Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
November 7th
- American Dad S18 (New Episode)
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)
November 8th
- Reasonable Doubt S1 (New Episode)
November 9th
- Revenge of Others: S1 (2 Episode Premiere)
- The Stolen Cup (Robo Mundial) S1 Premiere (All Episodes Available)
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
- Little Demon S1 (New Episodes)
- Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
- Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)
November 10th
- The Kardashians S2 (New Episode)
November 13th
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
- Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
November 14th
- American Dad S18 (New Episode)
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)
November 15th
- Reasonable Doubt S1 (New Episode)
November 16th
- Ben Gri S1 (2 Episode premiere)
- Pink Lie S1 (New Episodes)
- Revenge of Others S1 (New Episodes)
- Shadow Detective S1 (New Episodes)
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
- Little Demon S1 (New Episodes)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)
November 17th
- The Kardashians S2 (New Episode)
November 18th
- Breakaway
- ESPN Films Presents: 144
- June 17th, 1994
- Marion Jones: Press Pause
- Once Brothers
- Straight Outta L.A.
- The Two Escobars
- Unguarded
- Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
- You Don’t Know Bo
November 20th
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
November 21st
- American Dad S18 (New Episode)
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)
November 23rd
- Big Bet S1
- Limbo (S1 Premiere)
- Revenge Of Others (New Episodes)
- Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
- Little Demon S1 (New Episodes)
- Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
- Revenge of Others S1 (New Episode)
- Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)
- Arranged S1
- Best in Bridal S1
- Born This Way S1
- Bride & Prejudice S1
- Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5 & 6 available)
- Evil Genius S1
- The First 48 (Seasons 13 & 14 available)
- I Want a Baby
- Kocktails With Khloe S1
- My Ghost Story S1
November 24th
- Fleishman Is In Trouble (New Episode)
- The Kardashians S2 (New Episode)
November 27th
- Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
- Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
- The Great North S3 (New Episode)
- The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)
November 28th
- American Dad S18 (New Episode)
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)
November 29th
- Welcome to Chippendales (New Episode)
November 30th
- El Club De Los Graves (S1 Premiere)
- Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
- Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
- Revenge of Others S1 (New Episodes)
- Shadow Detective (New Episode)
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)
- For Life (Seasons 1 and 2 Available)
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
National Geographic
November 2nd
- World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1 Premiere)
November 16th
- Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1 Premiere)
Marvel
November 3rd
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
November 4th
- Marvel Studios Legends (New Episodes)
Star Wars
November 9th
- Andor S1 (New Episode)
November 16th
- Andor S1 (New Episode)
November 23rd
- Andor S1 (New Episode)
Click here to sign up for Disney+ in Canada for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.