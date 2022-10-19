What’s New on Disney+ Canada: November 2022

We’re about to round the corner into November and Disney+ has shared its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service for Canada next month.

Check out the list below to see what’s new on Disney+ Canada for November 2022:

Disney

November 2nd

Donna Hay Christmas (S1 Premiere)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)

November 7th

Dancing With The Stars S31 (New Episode)

November 9th

Zootopia+ (S1 Premiere)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1 Premiere)

November 14th

Dancing With The Stars S31 (New Episode)

November 16th

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1 Premiere)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)

November 18th

Best in Snow (Premiere)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity-Dog (S1 Premiere)

Mickey Mousekersize (S1 Premiere)

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (Premiere)

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse (Premiere)

November 20th

Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

November 21st

Dancing With The Stars S31 (Season Finale)

November 23rd

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)

Daddies on Request (Papas Por Encargo) (S1 Premiere)

The Santa Clauses S1 (New Episode)

November 25th

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Premiere)

November 30th

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)

The Santa Clauses S1 (New Episode)

Star

November 1st

God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty

Reasonable Doubt (New Episode)

November 2nd

Future Man (Seasons 1 – 3 Available)

Rescue Me (Seasons 1 – 6 Available)

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)

Little Demon S1 (New Episodes)

Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

Reservation Dogs S2 (New Episode)

Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)

November 3rd

The Kardashians S2 (New Episode)

November 4th

The Gift (Premiere)

November 6th

Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)

Family Guy S21 (New Episode)

The Great North S3 (New Episode)

The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

November 7th

American Dad S18 (New Episode)

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

November 8th

Reasonable Doubt S1 (New Episode)

November 9th

Revenge of Others: S1 (2 Episode Premiere)

The Stolen Cup (Robo Mundial) S1 Premiere (All Episodes Available)

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)

Little Demon S1 (New Episodes)

Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)

November 10th

The Kardashians S2 (New Episode)

November 13th

Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)

Family Guy S21 (New Episode)

The Great North S3 (New Episode)

The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

November 14th

American Dad S18 (New Episode)

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

November 15th

Reasonable Doubt S1 (New Episode)

November 16th

Ben Gri S1 (2 Episode premiere)

Pink Lie S1 (New Episodes)

Revenge of Others S1 (New Episodes)

Shadow Detective S1 (New Episodes)

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)

Little Demon S1 (New Episodes)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)

November 17th

The Kardashians S2 (New Episode)

November 18th

Breakaway

ESPN Films Presents: 144

June 17th, 1994

Marion Jones: Press Pause

Once Brothers

Straight Outta L.A.

The Two Escobars

Unguarded

Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

You Don’t Know Bo

November 20th

Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)

November 21st

American Dad S18 (New Episode)

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

November 23rd

Big Bet S1

Limbo (S1 Premiere)

Revenge Of Others (New Episodes)

Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)

Little Demon S1 (New Episodes)

Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

Revenge of Others S1 (New Episode)

Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)

Arranged S1

Best in Bridal S1

Born This Way S1

Bride & Prejudice S1

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5 & 6 available)

Evil Genius S1

The First 48 (Seasons 13 & 14 available)

I Want a Baby

Kocktails With Khloe S1

My Ghost Story S1

November 24th

Fleishman Is In Trouble (New Episode)

The Kardashians S2 (New Episode)

November 27th

Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)

Family Guy S21 (New Episode)

The Great North S3 (New Episode)

The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

November 28th

American Dad S18 (New Episode)

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

November 29th

Welcome to Chippendales (New Episode)

November 30th

El Club De Los Graves (S1 Premiere)

Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)

Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)

Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)

Revenge of Others S1 (New Episodes)

Shadow Detective (New Episode)

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)

For Life (Seasons 1 and 2 Available)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)

National Geographic

November 2nd

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1 Premiere)

November 16th

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1 Premiere)

Marvel

November 3rd

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

November 4th

Marvel Studios Legends (New Episodes)

Star Wars

November 9th

Andor S1 (New Episode)

November 16th

Andor S1 (New Episode)

November 23rd

Andor S1 (New Episode)

