What’s New on Disney+ Canada: November 2022

Gary Ng
31 mins ago

We’re about to round the corner into November and Disney+ has shared its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service for Canada next month.

Check out the list below to see what’s new on Disney+ Canada for November 2022:

Disney

November 2nd

  • Donna Hay Christmas (S1 Premiere)
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)

November 7th

  • Dancing With The Stars S31 (New Episode)

November 9th

  • Zootopia+ (S1 Premiere)
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1 Premiere)

November 14th

  • Dancing With The Stars S31 (New Episode)

November 16th

  • Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1 Premiere)
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)

November 18th

  • Best in Snow (Premiere)
  • Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity-Dog (S1 Premiere)
  • Mickey Mousekersize (S1 Premiere)
  • Mickey: The Story of a Mouse (Premiere)
  • The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse (Premiere)

November 20th

  • Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

November 21st

  • Dancing With The Stars S31 (Season Finale)

November 23rd

  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)
  • Daddies on Request (Papas Por Encargo) (S1 Premiere)
  • The Santa Clauses S1 (New Episode)

November 25th

  • The Hip Hop Nutcracker (Premiere)

November 30th

  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers S2 (New Episode)
  • The Santa Clauses S1 (New Episode)

Star

November 1st

  • God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty
  • Reasonable Doubt (New Episode)

November 2nd

  • Future Man (Seasons 1 – 3 Available)
  • Rescue Me (Seasons 1 – 6 Available)
  • Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
  • Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
  • Little Demon S1 (New Episodes)
  • Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
  • Reservation Dogs S2 (New Episode)
  • Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)

November 3rd

  • The Kardashians S2 (New Episode)

November 4th

  • The Gift (Premiere)

November 6th

  • Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
  • Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
  • The Great North S3 (New Episode)
  • The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

November 7th

  • American Dad S18 (New Episode)
  • Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

November 8th

  • Reasonable Doubt S1 (New Episode)

November 9th

  • Revenge of Others: S1 (2 Episode Premiere)
  • The Stolen Cup (Robo Mundial) S1 Premiere (All Episodes Available)
  • Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
  • Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
  • Little Demon S1 (New Episodes)
  • Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
  • Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)

November 10th

  • The Kardashians S2 (New Episode)

November 13th

  • Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
  • Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
  • The Great North S3 (New Episode)
  • The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

November 14th

  • American Dad S18 (New Episode)
  • Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

November 15th

  • Reasonable Doubt S1 (New Episode)

November 16th

  • Ben Gri S1 (2 Episode premiere)
  • Pink Lie S1 (New Episodes)
  • Revenge of Others S1 (New Episodes)
  • Shadow Detective S1 (New Episodes)
  • Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
  • Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
  • Little Demon S1 (New Episodes)
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)

November 17th

  • The Kardashians S2 (New Episode)

November 18th

  • Breakaway
  • ESPN Films Presents: 144
  • June 17th, 1994
  • Marion Jones: Press Pause
  • Once Brothers
  • Straight Outta L.A.
  • The Two Escobars
  • Unguarded
  • Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
  • You Don’t Know Bo

November 20th

  • Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)

November 21st

  • American Dad S18 (New Episode)
  • Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

November 23rd

  • Big Bet S1
  • Limbo (S1 Premiere)
  • Revenge Of Others (New Episodes)
  • Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)
  • Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
  • Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
  • Little Demon S1 (New Episodes)
  • Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
  • Revenge of Others S1 (New Episode)
  • Shadow Detective S1 (New Episode)
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)
  • Arranged S1
  • Best in Bridal S1
  • Born This Way S1
  • Bride & Prejudice S1
  • Celebrity Ghost Stories (Seasons 5 & 6 available)
  • Evil Genius S1
  • The First 48 (Seasons 13 & 14 available)
  • I Want a Baby
  • Kocktails With Khloe S1
  • My Ghost Story S1

November 24th

  • Fleishman Is In Trouble (New Episode)
  • The Kardashians S2 (New Episode)

November 27th

  • Bob’s Burgers S13 (New Episode)
  • Family Guy S21 (New Episode)
  • The Great North S3 (New Episode)
  • The Simpsons S34 (New Episode)

November 28th

  • American Dad S18 (New Episode)
  • Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode)

November 29th

  • Welcome to Chippendales (New Episode)

November 30th

  • El Club De Los Graves (S1 Premiere)
  • Ben Gri S1 (New Episode)
  • Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode)
  • Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
  • Pink Lie S1 (New Episode)
  • Revenge of Others S1 (New Episodes)
  • Shadow Detective (New Episode)
  • Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! S1 (New Episode)
  • For Life (Seasons 1 and 2 Available)
National Geographic

November 2nd

  • World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1 Premiere)

November 16th

  • Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1 Premiere)

Marvel

November 3rd

  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

November 4th

  • Marvel Studios Legends (New Episodes)

Star Wars

November 9th

  • Andor S1 (New Episode)

November 16th

  • Andor S1 (New Episode)

November 23rd

  • Andor S1 (New Episode)

