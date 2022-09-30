What’s New on Disney+ Canada: October 2022

Disney+ Canada has shared its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in October 2022. Check out the full listing of what’s coming to Disney+ Canada next month below:
Disney
October 5th
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: (S2 – New Episode)
- Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts): Season 1
October 12th
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: (S2 – New Episode)
- Broken Karaoke (Shorts): Season 2
October 14th
- Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
October 17th
- Dancing With The Stars (S31 – New Episode)
October 18th
- Dancing With The Stars (S31 – New Episode)
October 19th
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: (S2 – New Episode)
- Bear in the Big Blue House: Seasons 1 – 4
- PB&J Otter: Seasons 1 – 3
October 24th
- Dancing With The Stars (S31 – New Episode)
October 26th
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: (S2 – New Episode)
October 31st
- Dancing With the Stars (S31 – New Episode)
Marvel
October 6th
- She Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1 – New Episode)
October 13th
- She Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1 – New Episode)
October 19th
- The Spectacular Spider-Man: Season 1
- Spider-Man: The New Animated Series: Season 1
October 27th
- She Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1 – New Episode)
Star
October 3rd
- Best in Dough (S1 – New Episodes)
- Solar Opposites: Halloween Special (S3 – New Episode)
October 4th
- The Patient (S1 – New Episode)
- Reasonable Doubt (S1 – New Episode)
- Reboot (S1 – New Episode)
October 5th
- The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)
- Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episode)
- The Captain: Season 1
- Good Trouble: Season 4
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers: Premiere
- Pink Lie: Season 1
- The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes)
- American Dad (S18 – New Episodes)
- American Horror Stories (S2 – New Episode)
- Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)
October 6th
- The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)
October 9th
- The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere
October 10th
- American Dad: (S18 – New Episode)
- Grimcutty (Movie)
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War: Season 1
October 11th
- The Patient (S1 – New Episode)
- Reasonable Doubt (S1 – New Episode)
- Reboot (S1 – New Episode)
October 12th
- Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
- American Horror Stories (S2 – New Episode)
- The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes)
- Children Of The Underground: Season 1
- Mormon No More: Season 1
- Everything’s Trash: Season 1
- Rookie Cops: Season 1
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
- Pink Lie: (S1 – New Episode)
- Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episodes)
- Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)
October 13th
- The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)
October 14th
- Evita (Movie)
- Rosaline (Movie)
October 16th
- The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)
October 17th
- The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!
- American Dad (S18 – New Episodes)
October 18th
- The Patient (S1 – New Episode)
- Reasonable Doubt (S1 – New Episode)
- Reboot (S1 – New Episode)
October 19th
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall: Season 1 Premiere
- Damages: Seasons 1 – 5
- The Fatal Flaw – A Special Edition of 20/20: Season 1
- American Horror Stories (S2 – New Episode)
- The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes)
- In the Soop: Friendcation: Season 1
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
- Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episode)
- Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)
- Soundtrack #1: Season 1
October 20th
- The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)
October 23rd
- The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)
October 25th
- The Patient (S1 – New Episode)
- Reasonable Doubt (S1 – New Episode)
- Reboot (S1 – New Episode)
October 26th
- Barbarian (Movie)
- Boris: Seasons 1-4
- Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t: Season 1
- Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall: (S1 – New Episode)
- The D’Amelio Show: (S2 – New Episodes)
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (New Episode)
- Reservation Dogs (S2 – New Episodes)
- Shadow Detective (Season 1)
- Tell Me Lies (S1 – New Episode)
- Bleach: Seasons 1 – 16
October 27th
- The Kardashians (S2 – New Episode)
October 30th
- The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)
- Andor (S1 – New Episode)
National Geographic
October 21st
- Expedition Amelia (Special)
October 26th
- Dr. T, Lone Star Vet: Season 1
- In the Womb: Animal Babies: Season 1
October 28th
- Incredible Dr. Pol: A 200th Polapalooza
- Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home (Special)
