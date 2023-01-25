What’s New on Netflix Canada: February 2023

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

what's new netflix canada february 2023

Netflix Canada has announced new titles and movies coming to the streaming service in February 2023.

Check out the list below to see what’s coming next month:

February 1

  • Gunther’s Millions
  • All My Life
  • American Assassin
  • Blow
  • Blue Valentine
  • Closer
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love
  • Fury
  • Girls5eva: Season One
  • John Q
  • Legend
  • Legion
  • Miss Congeniality Two: Armed and Fabulous
  • Mystic River
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
  • Spawn
  • The Wedding Planner
  • Vacation

February 2

  • Freeridge — NETFLIX SERIES

February 3

  • Class 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Infiesto 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
  • Stromboli 🇳🇱– NETFLIX FILM
  • True Spirit 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FILM
  • Viking Wolf 🇳🇴– NETFLIX FILM

February 5

  • The Spectacular Now

February 6

  • Outlander: Season Six
  • VINLAND SAGA: Season Two

February 7

  • Medieval

February 8

  • Bill Russell: Legend — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Exchange 🇰🇼– NETFLIX SERIES

February 9

  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem 🇮🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Dear David 🇮🇩– NETFLIX FILM
  • My Dad the Bounty Hunter — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • You: Season 4: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 10

  • 10 Days of a Good Man 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • Love Actually
  • Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Love to Hate You 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Your Place or Mine — NETFLIX FILM

February 13

  • Squared Love All Over Again 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
  • VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 14

  • All the Places 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM
  • A Sunday Affair 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM
  • In Love All Over Again 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry 🇨🇦– NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Re/Member 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM

February 15

  • #NoFilter 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • African Queens: Njinga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • CoComelon: Season 7
  • Eva Lasting 🇨🇴– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Full Swing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Hubert & Fanny: Season 1
  • The Law According to Lidia Poët 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Mummy
  • The Purge
  • Red Rose 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

February 16

  • The Upshaws: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 17

  • A Girl and an Astronaut 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Community Squad 🇦🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Ganglands: Season 2 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Unlocked 🇰🇷– NETFLIX FILM

February 19

  • I Care a Lot
  • Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir 🇧🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY

February 20

  • Rocketman
  • VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 21

  • Altar Boy
  • Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

February 22

  • Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Strays 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM
  • Triptych 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

February 23

  • Call Me Chihiro 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM
  • Outer Banks: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 24

  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Oddballs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • We Have a Ghost — NETFLIX FILM
  • Who Were We Running From? 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

February 26

  • French Exit
  • Our Friend

February 27

  • VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 28

  • A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • The Net
  • Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
  • Too Hot to Handle: Germany 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

LAST CALL

Leaving 2/12/23

  • Wonder Woman 1984

Leaving 2/13/23

  • The Departed

Leaving 2/14/23

  • Hereditary
  • New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 2/28/23

  • Heartland: Seasons 1-15
  • Kim’s Convenience: Seasons 1-5 (80236641) 2/28/2023
  • Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 1-15
  • Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
  • The Great Canadian Baking Show: Seasons 1-5
  • When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Below is the teaser trailer showing what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2023:

