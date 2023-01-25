What’s New on Netflix Canada: February 2023

Netflix Canada has announced new titles and movies coming to the streaming service in February 2023.
Check out the list below to see what’s coming next month:
February 1
Gunther’s Millions
All My Life
American Assassin
Blow
Blue Valentine
Closer
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Fury
Girls5eva: Season One
John Q
Legend
Legion
Miss Congeniality Two: Armed and Fabulous
Mystic River
Resident Evil: Retribution
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Spawn
The Wedding Planner
Vacation
February 2
Freeridge — NETFLIX SERIES
February 3
Class 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
Infiesto 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
Stromboli 🇳🇱– NETFLIX FILM
True Spirit 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FILM
Viking Wolf 🇳🇴– NETFLIX FILM
February 5
February 6
Outlander: Season Six
VINLAND SAGA: Season Two
February 7
February 8
Bill Russell: Legend — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Exchange 🇰🇼– NETFLIX SERIES
February 9
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem 🇮🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
Dear David 🇮🇩– NETFLIX FILM
My Dad the Bounty Hunter — NETFLIX FAMILY
You: Season 4: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 10
10 Days of a Good Man 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Love Actually
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Love to Hate You 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Your Place or Mine — NETFLIX FILM
February 13
Squared Love All Over Again 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
February 14
All the Places 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM
A Sunday Affair 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM
In Love All Over Again 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry 🇨🇦– NETFLIX COMEDY
Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES
Re/Member 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM
February 15
#NoFilter 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
African Queens: Njinga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
CoComelon: Season 7
Eva Lasting 🇨🇴– NETFLIX SERIES
Full Swing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hubert & Fanny: Season 1
The Law According to Lidia Poët 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES
The Mummy
The Purge
Red Rose 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
February 16
The Upshaws: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
February 17
A Girl and an Astronaut 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
Community Squad 🇦🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Ganglands: Season 2 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Unlocked 🇰🇷– NETFLIX FILM
February 19
I Care a Lot
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir 🇧🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY
February 20
Rocketman
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
February 21
Altar Boy
Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
February 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Strays 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM
Triptych 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
February 23
Call Me Chihiro 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM
Outer Banks: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
February 24
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Oddballs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
We Have a Ghost — NETFLIX FILM
Who Were We Running From? 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
February 26
February 27
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
February 28
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Net
Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Too Hot to Handle: Germany 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
LAST CALL
Leaving 2/12/23
Leaving 2/13/23
L
eaving 2/14/23
Hereditary
New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 2/28/23
Heartland: Seasons 1-15
Kim’s Convenience: Seasons 1-5 (80236641) 2/28/2023
Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 1-15
Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
The Great Canadian Baking Show: Seasons 1-5
When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5
Below is the teaser trailer showing what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2023:
