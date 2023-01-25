What’s New on Netflix Canada: February 2023

Netflix Canada has announced new titles and movies coming to the streaming service in February 2023.

Check out the list below to see what’s coming next month:

February 1

Gunther’s Millions

All My Life

American Assassin

Blow

Blue Valentine

Closer

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Fury

Girls5eva: Season One

John Q

Legend

Legion

Miss Congeniality Two: Armed and Fabulous

Mystic River

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Spawn

The Wedding Planner

Vacation

February 2

Freeridge — NETFLIX SERIES

February 3

Class 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES

Infiesto 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

Stromboli 🇳🇱– NETFLIX FILM

True Spirit 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FILM

Viking Wolf 🇳🇴– NETFLIX FILM

February 5

The Spectacular Now

February 6

Outlander: Season Six

VINLAND SAGA: Season Two

February 7

Medieval

February 8

Bill Russell: Legend — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Exchange 🇰🇼– NETFLIX SERIES

February 9

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem 🇮🇱– NETFLIX SERIES

Dear David 🇮🇩– NETFLIX FILM

My Dad the Bounty Hunter — NETFLIX FAMILY

You: Season 4: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 10

10 Days of a Good Man 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Love Actually

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Love to Hate You 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Your Place or Mine — NETFLIX FILM

February 13

Squared Love All Over Again 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 14

All the Places 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM

A Sunday Affair 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM

In Love All Over Again 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry 🇨🇦– NETFLIX COMEDY

Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES

Re/Member 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM

February 15

#NoFilter 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

African Queens: Njinga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting 🇨🇴– NETFLIX SERIES

Full Swing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hubert & Fanny: Season 1

The Law According to Lidia Poët 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES

The Mummy

The Purge

Red Rose 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

February 16

The Upshaws: Part 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES

Community Squad 🇦🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Ganglands: Season 2 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Unlocked 🇰🇷– NETFLIX FILM

February 19

I Care a Lot

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir 🇧🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY

February 20

Rocketman

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 21

Altar Boy

Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Strays 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM

Triptych 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

February 23

Call Me Chihiro 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM

Outer Banks: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Oddballs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

We Have a Ghost — NETFLIX FILM

Who Were We Running From? 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

February 26

French Exit

Our Friend

February 27

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Net

Perfect Match — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

LAST CALL

Leaving 2/12/23

Wonder Woman 1984

Leaving 2/13/23

The Departed

Leaving 2/14/23

Hereditary

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 2/28/23

Heartland: Seasons 1-15

Kim’s Convenience: Seasons 1-5 (80236641) 2/28/2023

Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 1-15

Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

The Great Canadian Baking Show: Seasons 1-5

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Below is the teaser trailer showing what’s coming to Netflix Canada in February 2023: