What’s New on Netflix Canada: January 2023

We’re not even halfway into December and Netflix Canada has just shared its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in January 2023.

For Netflix Games, there are over 40 free mobile games available with upcoming titles including TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Valiant Hearts: Coming Home.

Check out the full list below of what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2023:

January 1

Kaleidoscope — NETFLIX SERIES

Lady Voyeur 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season Two 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME

13 Going on 30

Hyena Road

The Interview

Made of Honor

Old Enough!: Season Two

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

The Royals: Seasons 1-4

Soul Surfer

January 4

How I Became a Gangster 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

The Kings of the World 🇨🇴– NETFLIX FILM

The Lying Life of Adults 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This Is Us: Season 6

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy 🇩🇰– NETFLIX SERIES

Cowboys

Ginny & Georgia: Season Two — NETFLIX SERIES

Mars One

Woman of the Dead 🇦🇹– NETFLIX SERIES

January 6

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Pale Blue Eye — NETFLIX FILM

Pressure Cooker — NETFLIX SERIES

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The Walking Dead: Season 11

January 7

Sound of Metal

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Phantom of the Open

January 11

A Quiet Place Part II

Noise 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM

Sexify: Season Two 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season Two — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House 🇯🇵– NETFLIX SERIES

Vikings: Valhalla: Season Two — NETFLIX SERIES

January 13

Break Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dog Gone — NETFLIX FILM

Sky Rojo: Season 3 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Suzan & Freek — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trial by Fire 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES

January 15

Shiva Baby

January 17

The Devil to Pay

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME

Khallat+ 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM

That ’90s Show — NETFLIX SERIES

Women at War — NETFLIX SERIES

January 20

Bake Squad: Season Two — NETFLIX SERIES

Bling Empire: New York — NETFLIX SERIES

Fauda: Season 4 🇮🇱– NETFLIX SERIES

Mission Majnu 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM

Represent 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Şahmaran 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Shanty Town 🇳🇬– NETFLIX SERIES

January 23

Narvik 🇳🇴– NETFLIX FILM

January 24

Little Angel: Volume Two

January 25

Against the Ropes 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

January 26

Daniel Spellbound: Season Two — NETFLIX FAMILY

Record of Ragnarok: Season Two Episodes 1-10 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season Two 🇿🇦– NETFLIX SERIES

Lockwood & Co. 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

The Snow Girl 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

You People — NETFLIX FILM

January 30

Princess Power — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 31

Cunk On Earth 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

Pamela, a love story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Social Network

LAST CALL

Leaving 1/4/23

L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 1/26/23

Z Nation: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/31/23