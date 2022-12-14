What’s New on Netflix Canada: January 2023

We’re not even halfway into December and Netflix Canada has just shared its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in January 2023.

For Netflix Games, there are over 40 free mobile games available with upcoming titles including TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Valiant Hearts: Coming Home.

Check out the full list below of what’s coming to Netflix Canada in January 2023:

January 1

  • Kaleidoscope — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Lady Voyeur 🇧🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Way of the Househusband: Season Two 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
  • 13 Going on 30
  • Hyena Road
  • The Interview
  • Made of Honor
  • Old Enough!: Season Two
  • Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin
  • The Royals: Seasons 1-4
  • Soul Surfer

January 4

  • How I Became a Gangster 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
  • The Kings of the World 🇨🇴– NETFLIX FILM
  • The Lying Life of Adults 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES
  • MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • This Is Us: Season 6

January 5

  • Copenhagen Cowboy 🇩🇰– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Cowboys
  • Ginny & Georgia: Season Two — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Mars One
  • Woman of the Dead 🇦🇹– NETFLIX SERIES

January 6

  • Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Pale Blue Eye — NETFLIX FILM
  • Pressure Cooker — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
  • The Walking Dead: Season 11

January 7

  • Sound of Metal

January 10

  • Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Phantom of the Open

January 11

  • A Quiet Place Part II
  • Noise 🇲🇽– NETFLIX FILM
  • Sexify: Season Two 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES

January 12

  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season Two — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House 🇯🇵– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Vikings: Valhalla: Season Two — NETFLIX SERIES

January 13

  • Break Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Dog Gone — NETFLIX FILM
  • Sky Rojo: Season 3 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Suzan & Freek — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Trial by Fire 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES

January 15

  • Shiva Baby

January 17

  • The Devil to Pay
  • Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

January 19

  • Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
  • Khallat+ 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM
  • That ’90s Show — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Women at War — NETFLIX SERIES

January 20

  • Bake Squad: Season Two — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Bling Empire: New York — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Fauda: Season 4 🇮🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Mission Majnu 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
  • Represent 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Şahmaran 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Shanty Town 🇳🇬– NETFLIX SERIES

January 23

  • Narvik 🇳🇴– NETFLIX FILM

January 24

  • Little Angel: Volume Two

January 25

  • Against the Ropes 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

January 26

  • Daniel Spellbound: Season Two — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Record of Ragnarok: Season Two Episodes 1-10 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME

January 27

  • Kings of Jo’Burg: Season Two 🇿🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Lockwood & Co. 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Snow Girl 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
  • You People — NETFLIX FILM

January 30

  • Princess Power — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 31

  • Cunk On Earth 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Pamela, a love story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Social Network

LAST CALL

Leaving 1/4/23

  • L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 1/26/23

  • Z Nation: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/31/23

  • Good Burger

