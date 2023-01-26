What’s New on Paramount+ Canada: February 2023



Paramount+ Canada has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service for February 2023.

Check out the list below to see what’s new on Paramount+ Canada next month:

February 1

THAT GIRL LAY LAY (SERIES) Season 1

COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn (SPECIAL)

THE CHALLENGE: USA, Season 1 (SERIES)

February 2

SOUTH PARK Season 25 (SERIES)

February 3

AS SEGUIDORAS (THE FOLLOWERS), Season 1 (SERIES)

INFAMOUSLY IN LOVE (MOVIE) ♡

MURDER IN BIG HORN, Season 1 (SERIES)

STEPPING INTO LOVE (MOVIE) ♡

February 7

A CRIME ON THE BAYOU (MOVIE)

BABY SHARK’S BIG SHOW, New Episode Block (SERIES)

COACH CARTER (MOVIE)

HOUSE OF LIES, All Seasons (SERIES)

POLYAMORY, All Seasons (SERIES) ♡

SELMA (MOVIE)

SPONGEBOB SQUARE PANTS, New Episode Block (SERIES)

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO (MOVIE)

VANILLA SKY (MOVIE)

February 8

OASIS – THERE WE WERE…NOW HERE WE ARE (SPECIAL)

February 10

AT MIDNIGHT (MOVIE) ♡

BOYS IN BLUE (DOCUMENTARY SERIES)

ORPHAN: FIRST KILL (MOVIE)

February 14

AMERICAN GIGOLO (1980) (MOVIE) ♡

FAILURE TO LAUNCH (MOVIE) ♡

GIGOLOS, All Seasons (SERIES)

HOW TO LOSE A GUY IN 10 DAYS (MOVIE) ♡

LA LA LAND (MOVIE) ♡

THE LOUD HOUSE: THE REALLY LOUD HOUSE, New Episode Block (SERIES)

UNITED STATES OF TARA, All Seasons (SERIES)

February 17

RUN & GUN (MOVIE)

February 21

ZE NETWORK, Season 1 (SERIES)

HELL OR HIGH WATER (MOVIE)

SICARIO (MOVIE)

THE MASSIVELY MIXED-UP MIDDLE SCHOOL MYSTERY (MOVIE)

WINCHESTER (MOVIE)

WIND RIVER (MOVIE)

YOUNG DYLAN, New Episode Block (SERIES)

February 22

OASIS – 10 YEARS OF NOISE AND CONFUSION: LIVE AT BARROWLANDS (SPECIAL)

February 23

THE INFERNAL MACHINE (MOVIE)

February 24

PEPPERMINT: SO-SIGH-ETY EFFECT (SPECIAL)

MARGAUX (MOVIE)

RESISTANCE: 1942 (MOVIE)

February 25

THE CHALLENGE: UK, Season One (SERIES)

February 28