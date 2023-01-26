What’s New on Paramount+ Canada: February 2023

Paramount+ Canada has released its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service for February 2023.

Check out the list below to see what’s new on Paramount+ Canada next month:

February 1

  • THAT GIRL LAY LAY (SERIES) Season 1
  • COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn (SPECIAL)
  • THE CHALLENGE: USA, Season 1 (SERIES)

February 2

  • SOUTH PARK Season 25 (SERIES)

February 3

  • AS SEGUIDORAS (THE FOLLOWERS), Season 1 (SERIES)
  • INFAMOUSLY IN LOVE (MOVIE) ♡
  • MURDER IN BIG HORN, Season 1 (SERIES)
  • STEPPING INTO LOVE (MOVIE) ♡

February 7

  • A CRIME ON THE BAYOU (MOVIE)
  • BABY SHARK’S BIG SHOW, New Episode Block (SERIES)
  • COACH CARTER (MOVIE)
  • HOUSE OF LIES, All Seasons (SERIES)
  • POLYAMORY, All Seasons (SERIES) ♡
  • SELMA (MOVIE)
  • SPONGEBOB SQUARE PANTS, New Episode Block (SERIES)
  • THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO (MOVIE)
  • VANILLA SKY (MOVIE)

February 8

  • OASIS – THERE WE WERE…NOW HERE WE ARE (SPECIAL)

February 10

  • AT MIDNIGHT (MOVIE) ♡
  • BOYS IN BLUE (DOCUMENTARY SERIES)
  • ORPHAN: FIRST KILL (MOVIE)

February 14

  • AMERICAN GIGOLO (1980) (MOVIE) ♡
  • FAILURE TO LAUNCH (MOVIE) ♡
  • GIGOLOS, All Seasons (SERIES)
  • HOW TO LOSE A GUY IN 10 DAYS (MOVIE) ♡
  • LA LA LAND (MOVIE) ♡
  • THE LOUD HOUSE: THE REALLY LOUD HOUSE, New Episode Block (SERIES)
  • UNITED STATES OF TARA, All Seasons (SERIES)

February 17 

  • RUN & GUN (MOVIE)

February 21 

  • ZE NETWORK, Season 1 (SERIES)
  • HELL OR HIGH WATER (MOVIE)
  • SICARIO (MOVIE)
  • THE MASSIVELY MIXED-UP MIDDLE SCHOOL MYSTERY (MOVIE)
  • WINCHESTER (MOVIE)
  • WIND RIVER (MOVIE)
  • YOUNG DYLAN, New Episode Block (SERIES)

February 22

  • OASIS – 10 YEARS OF NOISE AND CONFUSION: LIVE AT BARROWLANDS (SPECIAL)

February 23

  • THE INFERNAL MACHINE (MOVIE)

February 24 

  • PEPPERMINT: SO-SIGH-ETY EFFECT (SPECIAL)
  • MARGAUX (MOVIE)
  • RESISTANCE: 1942 (MOVIE)

February 25

  • THE CHALLENGE: UK, Season One (SERIES)

February 28

  • DURHAM COUNTY, All Seasons (SERIES)
  • 100 THINGS TO DO BEFORE HIGH SCHOOL (MOVIE)
  • I, TONYA (MOVIE)
  • INTERSTELLAR (MOVIE)
  • NO ESCAPE (MOVIE)
  • SANTIAGO BY THE SEAS, New Episode Block (SERIES)
  • THE LOUDEST VOICE, Season One (SERIES)
  • THE WOLF OF WALL STREET (MOVIE)

