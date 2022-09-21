WhatsApp Business Adds Salesforce Integration

WhatsApp today announced a new partnership with Salesforce, a U.S.-based company that specializes in customer relationship management software and sales software.

The endeavour will bring new integration to WhatsApp, allowing Salesforce customers to chat with customers on WhatsApp while managing communication directly from their Salesforce platform.

“We want more people to benefit from faster, richer interactions, and we continue to invest in ways to make it quick and easy for businesses to get up and running on WhatsApp,” said Matthew Idema, VP of Business Messaging at Meta, in a blog post.

“Today we’re taking a big step in making our WhatsApp Cloud API’s powerful capabilities easily available to all Salesforce customers globally, through a new partnership that will enable these businesses to offer new experiences right on WhatsApp and easily manage these across Salesforce Customer 360 applications.”

The move comes after Meta made its WhatsApp Business Platform available to any and all businesses across the world earlier this year.

From adding cover photos for businesses to letting users set up shop right inside the app, Meta has been equipping businesses with the tools they need to serve and establish relationships with customers through the popular messaging app ever since the company launched WhatsApp Business.

According to Meta, more than one billion users connect with a business account through its messaging platforms every week.

“We’ll continue to build tools that will help more businesses provide support to their customers, showcase and discuss products, and more,” added Idema.

“We’re thrilled to be working alongside partners like Salesforce to make it easy for businesses everywhere to transform how they communicate.”

You can learn more about WhatsApp’s Salesforce integration over on the WhatsApp Business website.