Where to Pre-Order Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in Canada

Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct previewed all the games coming out to the Nintendo Switch next, including the highly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This is the sequel to the super smash hit, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and will let gamers pick their own path through the landscapes of Hyrule and mysterious floating islands in the skies.

Link gains new abilities in Tears of the Kingdom, which will come in both a standard version and collector’s edition.

Nintendo says The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will cost $89.99 in Canada, while the Collector’s Edition will be priced at $174.99 CAD. For the standard edition pricing, that’s $10 more than the $79.99 MSRP of the first Zelda for Switch, showing Nintendo has no problems increasing the pricing of its newest game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition includes a physical version of the game, an artbook with concept art, a Steelbook case, an Iconart steel poster and a set of four pin badges.

A new amiibo figure of Link from the game will also be available separately that grants access to materials and weapons, as well as a special fabric for Link’s paraglider.

You can pre-order Tears of the Kingdom now in the Nintendo eShop, at retail stores and the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com, ahead of the official launch on May 12, 2023 (likely to also hit Amazon).