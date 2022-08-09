Wise Introduces INTERAC e-Transfer Request Money Feature in Canada

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Wise, formerly Transferwise, has just introduced its new INTERAC e-Transfer Request Money feature giving Canadians a new, more convenient way to move money into their Wise accounts.

Wise

Wise customers can now securely move Canadian Dollars between Wise and other financial institutions in Canada using their email address or mobile number with money typically available within 30 minutes.

“Consumers and businesses are becoming more international, but continue to seek out offerings that are convenient and provide a seamless user experience across their favoured financial tools,” says Geoffroy Barruel, Canada Product Lead at Wise.

“It’s why we’re excited to now provide our customers with a deeper INTERAC integration, which they’ve been asking for,” Barruel continues.

Wise has also launched several other offerings tailored to Canadians, including the following:

  • Launched the Wise card: In November, Canadians were introduced to the Wise card. A card that is up to 4x cheaper than banks for spending abroad.
  • Introduced Auto Conversions: In March, Canadians were introduced to a new way to save on a more favourable exchange rate through Auto Conversions.
  • Enabled INTERAC e-Transfer Payouts: Wise has already allowed Canadians who receive money into their Wise account to move funds out of Wise to another Canadian account using INTERAC.

This new feature is Wise’s latest evolution built to give Canadians a range of options that best suit their needs.

