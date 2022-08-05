Xbox Begins Testing Game Pass Family Plan in Colombia and Ireland

Microsoft has begun testing a new family plan tier for Xbox Game Pass in two regions around the world. Both Colombia and Ireland are now being used as testing beds for this offering.

In an Xbox Wire post, the company confirms its intentions to test a new family plan tier for its subscription service. While testing is being reserved for very specific regions of players, Micorosft has relayed quite a bit of information. This new Xbox Game Pass plan sees players being able to add up to four people to their subscription. Each member of the plan then has their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and additional perks.

In order for those eligible to join, they must purchase the new Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview plan from the Microsoft Store. Although the new plan is not yet available in Canada, it’s worth noting that those being added to the plan don’t have to be Insiders. However, they must reside in the same country.

When joining the Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview plan, Microsoft converts the time remaining on your current membership to time in the new plan. This is all based on the monetary value of the old plan in comparison to the new one. However, this does not apply to those being added. Those joining a subscription will need to cancel their current one.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate grants access to a rotating library of over 100 games. these range from Xbox Game Studios’ first-party titles to third-party offerings. Subscribers also gain access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, online multiplayer, cloud saves, and more perks and benefits. New subscribers can jump in for $1 for their first month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is then available for $16.99 per month.

Microsoft is very adamant about this being a test. Theoretically, once the company is more comfortable with the conversion process and handling unique players all using one subscription, the Xbox Game Pass family plan may make its way to new markets. Currently, there’s no word on when Canada will see this plan.