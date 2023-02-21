Xbox PC Games Coming Soon to Nvidia GeForce Now

While speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Microsoft today confirmed it will bring its Xbox PC games to Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud streaming service (via The Verge).

“Microsoft will be bringing its Xbox games that play on PCs to Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service,” said Microsoft president Brad Smith.

“We will also bring all of Activision Blizzard’s titles including Call of Duty to GeForce Now,” he continued.

Users will still, however, need to buy games individually before they can play them on GeForce Now. The deal is simply a 10-year agreement for the streaming rights.

In a recent press release, Microsoft noted that it wants to make its games available to stream no matter whether you purchase them in the Windows Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store.

Nvidia, in return for this agreement, will now publicly support Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal.

“The partnership delivers increased choice to gamers and resolves NVIDIA’s concerns with Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. NVIDIA therefore is offering its full support for regulatory approval of the acquisition,” reads Nvidia’s press release.

“It’s really a question of whether they [regulators] want to block this deal or approve it with a set of guardrails… remedies, and solutions,” Smith said at the press conference today.

The Nvidia deal comes soon after Microsoft revealed it had signed a binding 10-year agreement with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms.