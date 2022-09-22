Xbox September Update Adds RGB Light Customization for Elite Series 2, Revamped Library, and More

Microsoft has begun rolling out its September update for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. This month’s software update adds a number of new features and quality of life changes, including lighting customization options for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

Kicking things off, Xbox now enables users to customize the backlight for the Xbox button on its Elite Series 2 controllers. Following the update, users can head to the Xbox Accessories app on their Xbox console or Windows PC. While the controller is plugged in, users can select from a number of colour options ranging from blue, green, red, and even grey. Saturation levels can also be tweaked.

This long-requested feature comes when Microsoft is launching its new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core worldwide. The white Elite controller is available globally for $159.99 CAD. Microsoft has lowered the entry price for its modular controller by selling the back-paddles, secondary D-pad and thumbstick separately.

In addition, the September update adds a ‘Full Library view’ in ‘My games and apps.’ This quality of life update gives players a better way to see each of the games they have ownership of whether it be digitally owned titles, games from a disc, or those acquired through Games With Gold or installed via Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft now enables users to set the default installation location for all games and apps on the hardware. As noted, starting now, users can select to install Xbox Series X/S Optimized games on an expansion card while Xbox One and other backwards compatible games can be installed on your external hard drive. Alternatively, users can select ‘Let Xbox Decide’. In this case, the console will determine where to install a game based on available space.

Finally, rolling out to Xbox One and PC is a party chat noise impression. Following the feature’s launch on Xbox Series X/S last month, Xbox One and PC users can also take advantage of it. When enabled, background noise, breathing, or even the sound of munching pistachios are deafened, optimizing the party chat experience.