You Can Now Buy Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro in Canada

Apple Canada has started selling refurbished iPhone 12 Pro devices, starting from $979.

Check out what’s available as of writing:

The newest iPhone 14 Pro 128GB costs $1,399 CAD.

Colours available include Pacific Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite for 128GB models and 512GB models. Delivery is showing as October 11 and these refurbished iPhone 12 Pro devices can be picked up at your local Apple Store.

All refurbished iPhones from Apple include the same warranty as new phones, a new battery and outer shell, plus manuals, accessories and a plain white box.

The iPhone 12 Pro launched in 2020 and is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip.

After Apple announced iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models last month, we told you prices of iPhone 11 phones dropped in price.