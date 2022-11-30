You Can Now Download iOS 16.1.2 for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 16.1.2 for iPhone users, offering “important security updates” and some enhancements. The download comes in at 336.2MB for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple says the updates include improved compatibility with wireless carriers, while there are Crash Detection optimizations for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.
There is no release of iPadOS 16.1.2 yet.
Direct downloads of iOS 16.1.2 from Apple are below:
- iOS 16.1.2 (Build 20B110):
- iPhone 8 (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,1) — Download
- iPhone 8 Plus (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,2) — Download
- iPhone X (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,3) — Download
- iPhone 8 (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,4) — Download
- iPhone 8 Plus (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,5) — Download
- iPhone X (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,6) — Download
- iPhone XS (iPhone11,2) — Download
- iPhone XS Max (iPhone11,4) — Download
- iPhone XS Max (China) (iPhone11,6) — Download
- iPhone XR (iPhone11,8) — Download
- iPhone 11 (iPhone12,1) — Download
- iPhone 11 Pro (iPhone12,3) — Download
- iPhone 11 Pro Max (iPhone12,5) — Download
- iPhone12,8 (iPhone12,8) — Download
- iPhone13,1 (iPhone13,1) — Download
- iPhone13,2 (iPhone13,2) — Download
- iPhone13,3 (iPhone13,3) — Download
- iPhone13,4 (iPhone13,4) — Download
- iPhone14,2 (iPhone14,2) — Download
- iPhone14,3 (iPhone14,3) — Download
- iPhone14,4 (iPhone14,4) — Download
- iPhone14,5 (iPhone14,5) — Download
- iPhone14,6 (iPhone14,6) — Download
- iPhone14,7 (iPhone14,7) — Download
- iPhone14,8 (iPhone14,8) — Download
- iPhone15,2 (iPhone15,2) — Download
- iPhone15,3 (iPhone15,3) — Download
