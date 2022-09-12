You Can Now Download iOS 16 for iPhone, watchOS 9 for Apple Watch

Apple has just released iOS 16 for iPhone users and it’s ready for download, along with watchOS 9 for Apple Watch users.

The release of iOS 16 and watchOS 9 comes ahead of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max launches on Friday (iPhone 14 Plus is coming in October).

iOS 16 brings a variety of new improvements such as the ability to customize your Lock Screen like you would an Apple Watch face, plus also put widgets front and centre.

Another significant feature is the ability to edit a message and undo send for Messages for the first time. Also new is the ability to use the Fitness app without the need for an Apple Watch.

You can update your iPhone to iOS 16 by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 16 is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

As for watchOS 9, there are improvements to the Workout app, a new Medications app, more sleep and heart health insights, and new watch faces, to name a few features to expect. This launch comes ahead of Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE launches next week.

watchOS 9 supports the following devices:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Ultra

You can update your Apple Watch to watchOS 9 by first installing iOS 16 on your iPhone. Then, launch the Watch app on iPhone, head to ‘My Watch’, then go to General > Software Update.