Alleged ‘Apple Watch Pro’ Design Leaks Before iPhone 14 Event [PICS]

The rumoured ‘Apple Watch Pro’ design has allegedly leaked before the company’s iPhone 14 event coming this week, as seen in CAD renders shared by 91mobiles.

Renders show a more rugged Apple Watch with a larger display said to be up to 49mm, while the side button and Digital Crown look much beefier than before, extending out on the right side. The Apple Watch band looks to be similar in nature to existing designs.

There’s an extra button on the left side of the ‘Apple Watch Pro’, and it’s unclear what this is for at the moment.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has led scoops on Apple’s product lineup and the Apple Watch Pro, corroborated the 91mobiles leak this morning, by saying “this is indeed it.” When asked by iPhone in Canada if he was being sarcastic, Gurman confirmed he was being serious about his comment.

The rumoured ‘Apple Watch Pro’ is said to be geared towards extreme athletes, targeting customers that would be purchasing competing products from Garmin. The watch is said to include a new body temperature sensor and women’s health features. As for pricing, it is said to cost more in the range of $900 to $1,000 USD.

Gurman later added the new ‘Apple Watch Pro’ design will have rounded sides, and the extra button on the left side is likely programmable for quickly launching apps or a specific feature or workout.

A couple of things I’d point out regarding the Apple Watch Pro design:

– No flat sides. They are rounded like the Series 7.

– The new button on the left side is probably programmable to do whatever you want. For instance, launching a specific app, feature or workout. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 5, 2022

We’ll find out more about this rumoured Apple Watch when the company holds its special event this Wednesday to unveil iPhone 14 and more.