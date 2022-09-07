Apple Announces Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Apple has unveiled Apple Watch Series 8 with a new faster SiP 8 chip, making it 20% faster than before and new Color-matched back cases.
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) now is priced from $249 USD for GPS models and $299 USD for cellular models. It can be ordered today and launches on September 16, 2022.
…developing, more to follow
Other articles in the category: Apple Watch
Apple Watch Ultra Debuts for Extreme Sports and Adventure Seekers
Apple has announced Apple Watch Ultra, its newest watch for adventure seekers. It has a sapphire front crystal and has a titanium body. There’s a new action button in orange that’s customizable, while the Digital Crown is now larger in diameter. The side button stands out to let people press it while wearing gloves. There’s […]
Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 8 with Temperature Sensor
Apple has unveiled Apple Watch Series 8 at its special event today. Apple Watch Series 8 debuts new features for health, safety and connectivity. New is a temperature sensor for women’s health tracking further, able to track ovulation. There’s a sensor that touches the skin and another on the display surface to track both temperature […]
Alleged ‘Apple Watch Pro’ Leaks Come to Life in Gorgeous Renders [PICS]
On Sunday we saw some alleged last-minute ‘Apple Watch Pro’ leaks hit the web, in the form of 3D renders. Now, we’re seeing these alleged leaks become colourful renders, thanks to Parker Ortolani and Ian Zelbo. “Here it is. Apple Watch Pro. Teamed up with @IanZelbo to create these incredible renderings. Fun Labor Day project. Hope […]