‘Apple Watch Pro’ to Have ‘Wide Ranging’ Bands, Show Lots of Metrics: Gurman

Earlier this morning an alleged ‘Apple Watch Pro’ leak depicted what claims to be CAD drawings of the new design of the next Apple Watch.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, he has some more info to share regarding the rumoured ‘Apple Watch Pro’.

Gurman said on Monday afternoon, “the new set of bands for the Apple Watch Pro is going to be pretty wide ranging and play into the extreme sports theme.” He went on to add, “there will also be some pretty info dense faces for fitness metrics.”

Other tidbits shared by Gurman today? He says ‘Apple Watch Pro’ will have rounded sides and not flat sides. The extra button on the left is said to be programmable for a “specific app, feature or workout.”

This isn’t covered in the CAD drawings, but the new set of bands for the Apple Watch Pro is going to be pretty wide ranging and play into the extreme sports theme. There will also be some pretty info dense faces for fitness metrics. https://t.co/jSD0KZGe1b — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 5, 2022

Apple is said to be targeting high-end rugged smartwatches from companies like Garmin, with these new beefy Apple Watch models.

Garmin offers the Fenix 7 adventure solar smartwatch ($1,169 CAD)—which also has solar charging capabilities. This would be a welcomed feature to any Apple Watch to increase battery life.

Other high-end offerings from Garmin include their tactix 7 and tactix Delta smartwatches ($1,229 CAD), which meet military standards for tactical operations such as night vision compatibility, high-altitude release points, kill switch, plus offer up to 21 days of battery life (something we may never see in an Apple Watch).