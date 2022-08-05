Apple Watch Series 8 to Keep Same Design, Cut Some Colour Options: Report

According to Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro, the standard 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 models will keep the same design as last year’s Apple Watch Series 7 (via MacRumors).

The tipster has been gaining notoriety for accurate leaks ever since they were first on the scene to report that some iPhone 14 models would get a new “hole + pill” cutout on the front instead of a display notch.

There won’t be a titanium option for any of this year’s standard Apple Watch models, ShrimpApplePro said. Both sizes will continue to be available in aluminum and stainless steel chassis options, though.

Aluminum models will be available in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT)RED colourways. Meanwhile, the stainless steel option will come in Silver and Graphite.

It looks like this year’s Apple Watch will get notably fewer colour options than its predecessor, which was also available in finishes like Blue, Green, Space Black, and Gold. That said, Apple might release some more colours down the line.

Titanium is still very much on the table for the higher-end “extreme sports” version of the Apple Watch that we’ve previously reported Apple is expected to debut this year.

The rumour mill claims Apple has a complete redesign reserved for the Apple Watch “Pro,” which Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman previously said may carry a starting price of nearly $1,000. It will also get a slightly larger display than the standard Series 8.

ShrimpApplePro added that the Apple Watch Series 8 is going into mass production this month.

Unfortunately, the leaker’s source said they couldn’t “visually” identify any new sensors on the base model Series 8. All of this year’s Apple Watch models, save for a new low-end SE refresh, were previously tipped to include a temperature measurement feature for fever detection.