Apple Watch Ultra Tested on 98 km Hike in the Scottish Highlands [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

David Smith put his new Apple Watch Ultra to the test, by going on a 98-kilometre hike in the Scottish Highlands:

I don’t think you can properly test a device like this without taking it out into the field. So the day my Ultra arrived, I booked myself onto a sleeper train up to the Scottish Highlands for a three day hiking trip to really see how it performed. I ended up hiking just over 61 miles.

I put together a video journaling my experience over this trip. This is the best way to really capture the experience of using the Ultra.

Smith tests Apple Watch Ultra over three days, reviewing the Alpine Loop, navigation, backtrack, the SOS siren, battery life and more. Check it out below:

