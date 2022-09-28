Apple Watch Ultra Tested on 98 km Hike in the Scottish Highlands [VIDEO]

David Smith put his new Apple Watch Ultra to the test, by going on a 98-kilometre hike in the Scottish Highlands:

I don’t think you can properly test a device like this without taking it out into the field. So the day my Ultra arrived, I booked myself onto a sleeper train up to the Scottish Highlands for a three day hiking trip to really see how it performed. I ended up hiking just over 61 miles.

I put together a video journaling my experience over this trip. This is the best way to really capture the experience of using the Ultra.