Sign Up For New ChatGPT Powered Bing Without Waiting

While Microsoft has not yet announced a policy change, it appears that users can now gain access to the new ChatGPT-powered Bing without having to wait.

As noted by Windows Central, it’s now possible to sign up for the new Bing without requiring you to add your name to the long wait list.

Although Microsoft Edge has recently added Bing to the Sidebar, using Bing Chat and other features required signing up for the waiting list.

With Microsoft all set for an AI event tomorrow, it is expected the company may also reveal changes to the signup process for the new Bing.

“Multiple members of our team have been able to gain access to the new Bing without having to wait. Microsoft may be preparing to remove the requirement to add your name to a wait list, but that’s only speculation at this point.”

Microsoft’s upcoming event will primarily focus on productivity and Office, although it may announce some changes to how people gain access to the tool.

With its new AI capabilities, the Bing search engine reached 100 million daily active users earlier this year.

Last month, Microsoft held an in-person event in Seattle and announced a number of new AI-centric innovations coming soon to its products

Visit this link and let us know if you are able to sign up for the new Bing powered by ChatGPT without joining the wait list.