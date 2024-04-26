DoorDash Partners with Catherine Reitman, Spotlighting On-Demand Grocery Services

DoorDash Canada has partnered with Canadian actress and producer Catherine Reitman. In collaboration, Reitman is helping to spotlight the benefits of DoorDash’s on-demand grocery services.

As life gets hectic and busy, DoorDash Canada hopes to provide Canadians with options of spending less time in grocery stores and more time with friends and family. Reitman, who is currently working on Workin’ Moms as creator, executive producer, and star, put together a curated grocery list tailored for busy parents and working professionals.

Reitman curated the following list for busy parents:

Roma Tomato – Greek Yogurt with Probiotics – Diet Ginger Ale – 2% Partly Skimmed Milk – Bananas – Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast – Hot Chocolate – Raspberries – Cheese Strings – Yellow Onions – Organic Red Grapes – Hand Soap – Strawberry Banana Cereal – Extra Lean Ground Beef – Tortilla Chips – Pico de Gallo – Carrots – Hummus

Additionally, for working professionals, here is the curated grocery list from Reitman:

Bananas – English Cucumber – White Extra-Large Eggs – Whole Grain Bread – Blueberries – Butter Croissants – Gala Apples – Cereal – Almond Milk – Aluminum Foil – All-Purpose Flour – Chocolate Mix – Instant Noodle, Chicken – Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs – Basmati Rice – Flaked Light Tuna – Spring Water

Both curated grocery lists can be purchased directly on DoorDash from a number of Canadian store options, including Loblaws, Real Canadian SuperStore and No Frills. Virtual baskets can be built throughout the week and adjusted on a whim.

“As a working mom, I understand the importance of reclaiming time from busy schedules and the value of convenient, fast and reliable grocery delivery,” said Reitman in a press release. “By partnering with DoorDash and offering curated grocery lists, Canadians can get back to spending more time with loved ones and enjoy effortless weekly grocery delivery.”

From now until May 20th, Canadians can get 40% off (up to $25) on their first two grocery orders of $50 or more using code GETFRESH40.

The DoorDash app is available on iOS and Android. DoorDash Canada orders can also be placed online via a browser through the official website.