Nanoleaf Opens Preorders for New Essentials Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lighstrip

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Nanoleaf is launching preorders for its new $99.99 Essentials Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lighstrip, featuring more customization and fluid colour transitions.

The Toronto-based smart home company is releasing its Essentials Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lighstrip following its debut at CES 2024. Nanoleaf’s latest smart home lights offer RGBIC with 60 colour zones and LEDs per meter. Across a single light strip, users can access 300 addressable LEDs that can be customized with solid colour pallets. Alternatively, users can set up scenes which dynamically animate and flow gradually.

Furthering the benchmark for customization, having 60 colour zones and LEDs per meter ensures that the Essentials Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lighstrip can display multiple colours at once. Comparable light strips on the market often force users to choose between stagnant lighting schemes or a dynamically flowing scene.

YouTube video

Nanoleaf is also offering all the staple features as well. Users will gain access to vibrant colour and white light settings, ranging from 2700K to 6500K. Integrating the smart lights into your home, users can set schedules to turn the lights on and off at specific times. With the Rhythm scene within the Nanoleaf app, the Essentials Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lighstrip can react to the sounds of music being played in the home.

Essentials Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lighstrip is also compatible with the screen mirror functionality on a PC as well as the Nanoleaf 4D with Sync+ platform on a TV. With either of these, the lights can react to what’s displayed whether it’s a movie or you’re playing a game.

Nanoleaf’s latest smart lights can be controlled via the Nanoleaf app on iOS and Android. However, it is also fully compatible with Matter. Users can integrate the lights into smart home ecosystems like Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings.

The Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Smart Multicolor HD Lighstrip is available in Canada for $99.99. Preorders are expected to begin shipping by “late May,” according to the official listing.

