What’s New on Disney+ Canada: April 2023

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new titles coming to the streaming service for April 2023. Check out what’s coming next month below…
Disney
April 5
April 12
- Rennervations
- Tá Tudo Certo
April 14
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (Short)
April 19
- The Owl House: S3 (All Episodes)
April 26
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet
April 28
Star
April 1
- Tengoku Daimakyo: S1 (New Episode)
- Tokyo Revengers: S2 (New Episode)
April 2
- Bob’s Burgers: S13 (New Episodes)
- Simpsons: S34 (New Episode)
- The Great North: S3 (New Episode)
April 3
- Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby (New Episodes)
- American Dad: S19
April 5
- The Pope Answers
- Area21 Live on Planet Earth (Special)
- The Good Mothers
- Susah Sinyal (Bad Signal) The Series: S1
- Call It Love: S1 (New Episodes)
- My Family: S1 (New Episode)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga: S3 (New Episode)
April 7
- Tiny Beautiful Things: S1
April 8
- Tengoku-Daimakyo: S1 (New Episode)
April 10
- American Dad: S19 (New Episode)
April 12
- Atomu No Ko: S1
- The First Responders: S1
- Justified S1 – 6: (All Episodes Available)
- Little Mosque on the Prairie S1-6: (All Episodes Available)
- Pandora: Beneath the Paradise: S1 (Premiere and New Episodes)
- Call It Love: S1 (New Episodes)
- My Family (New Episode)
April 14
April 15
- Tengoku-Daimakyo: S1 (New Episode)
April 16
- The Simpsons: S34 (New Episode)
April 17
- American Dad: S19 (New Episode)
April 19
- Alone: S6
- Doctor Lawyer: S1
- My Family: S1 (New Episode)
- Mascara Contra Caballero: S1
- Mr. Mercedes: S1 – 3
- Yang Hilang Dalam Cinta (What We Lose to Love): S1
- Pandora: Beneath the Paradise: S1 (New Episodes)
April 20
April 22
- Tengoku-Daimakyo: S1 (New Episode)
April 24
- American Dad: S19 (New Episode)
April 26
- Saint X
- Sam: Ein Sachse (Sam: A Saxon): S1
- My Family: S1 (New Episode)
- Pandora: Beneath the Paradise: S1 (New Episodes)
- The 1619 Project
April 29
- Tengoku-Daimakyo: S1 (New Episode)
April 30
- Clock
- The Great North S13 (New Episode)
Star Wars
April 5
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian: S3 (New Episode)
April 12
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian: S3 (New Episode)
April 19
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian: S3 (Season Finale)
April 26
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: S1 (Shorts)
National Geographic
April 5
April 12
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog: S1
April 22
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist: S1
- Wild Australia: S1
