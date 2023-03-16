What’s New on Disney+ Canada: April 2023

Gary Ng
2 days ago

Disney+ Canada has released its list of new titles coming to the streaming service for April 2023. Check out what’s coming next month below…

Disney

April 5

  • The Crossover

April 12

  • Rennervations
  • Tá Tudo Certo

April 14

  • Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (Short)

April 19

  • The Owl House: S3 (All Episodes)

April 26

  • Matildas: The World at Our Feet

April 28

  • Peter Pan & Wendy

Star

April 1

  • Tengoku Daimakyo: S1 (New Episode)
  • Tokyo Revengers: S2 (New Episode)

April 2

  • Bob’s Burgers: S13 (New Episodes)
  • Simpsons: S34 (New Episode)
  • The Great North: S3 (New Episode)

April 3

  • Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby (New Episodes)
  • American Dad: S19

April 5

  • The Pope Answers
  • Area21 Live on Planet Earth (Special)
  • The Good Mothers
  • Susah Sinyal (Bad Signal) The Series: S1
  • Call It Love: S1 (New Episodes)
  • My Family: S1 (New Episode)
  • Wu-Tang: An American Saga: S3 (New Episode)

April 7

  • Tiny Beautiful Things: S1

April 8

  • Tengoku-Daimakyo: S1 (New Episode)

April 10

  • American Dad: S19 (New Episode)

April 12

  • Atomu No Ko: S1
  • The First Responders: S1
  • Justified S1 – 6: (All Episodes Available)
  • Little Mosque on the Prairie S1-6: (All Episodes Available)
  • Pandora: Beneath the Paradise: S1 (Premiere and New Episodes)
  • Call It Love: S1 (New Episodes)
  • My Family (New Episode)

April 14

  • Ozur Dilerim

April 15

  • ​​Tengoku-Daimakyo: S1 (New Episode)

April 16

  • The Simpsons: S34 (New Episode)

April 17

  • American Dad: S19 (New Episode)

April 19

  • Alone: S6
  • Doctor Lawyer: S1
  • My Family: S1 (New Episode)
  • Mascara Contra Caballero: S1
  • Mr. Mercedes: S1 – 3
  • Yang Hilang Dalam Cinta (What We Lose to Love): S1
  • Pandora: Beneath the Paradise: S1 (New Episodes)

April 20

  • Quasi

April 22

  • Tengoku-Daimakyo: S1 (New Episode)

April 24

  • American Dad: S19 (New Episode)

April 26

  • Saint X
  • Sam: Ein Sachse (Sam: A Saxon): S1
  • My Family: S1 (New Episode)
  • Pandora: Beneath the Paradise: S1 (New Episodes)
  • The 1619 Project

April 29

  • Tengoku-Daimakyo: S1 (New Episode)

April 30

  • Clock
  • The Great North S13 (New Episode)

Star Wars

April 5

  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian: S3 (New Episode)

April 12

  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian: S3 (New Episode)

April 19

  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian: S3 (Season Finale)

April 26

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: S1 (Shorts)

National Geographic

April 5

  • Predator Bloodlines: S1

April 12

  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog: S1

April 22

  • Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist: S1
  • Wild Australia: S1

Click here to sign up for Disney+ Canada for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Other articles in the category: News