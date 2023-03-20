iPhone 15 Pro Design Leak Shows New Volume, Mute Buttons [PICS]

Usman Qureshi
1 day ago

Newly leaked CAD images of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro seem to confirm earlier reports of new unified volume buttons as well as a new “pressing type” mute button (via 9to5Mac).

IPhone 15 Pro

Offering a closer look at the new design, a set of new images and a video were shared on Twitter by reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro.

The leaked CAD images clearly show the new design of the volume buttons and the mute switch on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

FrrETzWacAAMJ7m

Looking at the video, one can appreciate the new unified volume buttons replacing the two separate buttons for increasing and decreasing the volume levels.

In addition to the capacitive volume button, there’s also a new mute button, which replaces the current generation iPhone mute switch. You can also notice a smaller camera bump on the iPhone 15 Pro in the video.

It must be noted that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus devices won’t be getting the new mute button design.

