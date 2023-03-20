TikTok Surpasses 150 Million Active Users in the U.S.

Set to testify before Congress on Thursday, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew plans to unveil new internal data about the video-sharing app, including a 50% jump in active users.

Citing a senior Democratic strategist, NBC News is reporting that when Chew testifies before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, he will say that TikTok now has 150 million active users in the U.S.

While lawmakers and the White House argue that Chinese-owned TikTok poses a threat to national security, the latest number shows the app has become even more entrenched in the country.

President Joe Biden signed a bill that banned TikTok from U.S. government devices in December, whereas TikTok parent company ByteDance is currently being investigated by the FBI.

Biden administration has told TikTok that either its Chinese owners sell their stakes in the company or the app could face a permanent U.S. ban.

Meanwhile, dozens of TikTok creators., activists, and small business owners are planning to be in Washington Wednesday ahead of Chew’s testimony.

“TikTok creators are small business owners trying to make a living and put food on their tables, teachers educating the next generation of leaders, and everyday innovators who represent the breadth of America,” TikTok spokesperson Jamal Brown said in a statement. “Lawmakers in Washington debating TikTok should hear firsthand from people whose lives would be directly affected by their decisions.”

When asked last month if the U.S. should ban TikTok, Biden said, “I’m not sure,” adding: “I know I don’t have it on my phone.”

Last week, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a news conference that the U.S. has yet to prove with evidence that TikTok threatens its national security.