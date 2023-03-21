Uber Canada Shares Rider Ratings And How to Improve Them

For the second year in a row, Uber is releasing the top five and lowest five ranked Canadian cities for rider ratings. The company is also sharing some tips to improve your rating.

Ever since Uber has given riders the ability to see how their rating is calculated, revealing personal rider ratings has become a trend on social media.

Some riders even took last year’s rankings to heart and turned their city’s ratings around thanks to helpful tips from the drivers. Winnipeg and Halifax entered the top five, whereas Red Deer dropped from number two to three.

Here are the top 5 Canadian cities that have the highest average rider rating:

Sherbrooke, QC Trois-Rivières, QC Red Deer, AB Winnipeg, MB Halifax, NS

And these are 5 Canadian cities that have the lowest average rider rating:

Ottawa, ON Toronto, ON Montreal, QC Hamilton, ON Edmonton, AB

You can find your rider ratings breakdown via the Privacy Center in the Uber app:

In the settings menu, tap privacy and then Privacy Center

Swipe to the right and click on the “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber” tile

Now scroll down to the “browse your data” section and tap on “View my ratings” to see the breakdown

Uber has also shared these 5 tips to improve your rating:

Always make sure to take your trash and any other belongings with you. Don’t leave a mess behind. Remember to buckle up for your and the driver’s safety. A smooth pickup is better for everyone so be ready to go when the driver arrives. Be sure to treat your driver and their vehicle as you would want to be treated. Don’t slam the door!

Do you also check your rider ratings in the Uber app?