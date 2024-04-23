After 14 Years, Apple to Finally Release Calculator App on iPad

In a move that has been long-awaited by iPad users, Apple is gearing up to launch a built-in Calculator app for the iPad as a key new feature of the upcoming iPadOS 18, as reported by MacRumors.

This development comes over 14 years after the initial launch of the iPad, addressing a notable gap in the device’s software offerings.

The absence of an official Calculator app on the iPad has been a topic of discussion and even humor on social media platforms for years. While users have had to rely on third-party calculator apps from the App Store, such as PCalc and Calcbot, the lack of an integrated solution from Apple has been a noticeable oversight.

Apple is expected to officially unveil iPadOS 18, along with its new Calculator app, during the opening keynote of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10.

Following the WWDC keynote, the first beta version of iPadOS 18 is expected to be released to developers for testing. The public release of the software update is anticipated to follow in September

In a related development, macOS 15 is also expected to introduce a redesigned Calculator app featuring integration with the Notes app, a resizable window, and a sidebar displaying recent calculations, among other enhancements.

Although these details have not been independently verified, it is speculated that the new Mac app may share similarities with the upcoming iPad Calculator app.