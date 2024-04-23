iOS 17.5 Beta 3 Download and More Released for Developers

After Apple announced today a special event for May 7, likely to debut iPad updates, the company has released another round of beta software updates for developers.

Available now is iOS 17.5 beta 3, alongside other equivalent builds:

iOS 17.5 beta 3

iPadOS 17.5 beta 3

macOS 14.5 beta 3

tvOS 17.5 beta 3

visionOS 1.2 beta 3

watchOS 10.5 beta 3

Expect public beta versions to be released later today or tomorrow. Don’t expect groundbreaking feature updates, as Apple’s WWDC is set to kick off in June, where it will tease next updates for iOS 18 and more.