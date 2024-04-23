iOS 17.5 Beta 3 Download and More Released for Developers

After 14 Years, Apple to Finally Release Calculator App on iPad
In a move that has been long-awaited by iPad users, Apple is gearing up to launch a built-in Calculator app for the iPad as a key new feature of iPadOS 18.
After Apple announced today a special event for May 7, likely to debut iPad updates, the company has released another round of beta software updates for developers.
Available now is iOS 17.5 beta 3, alongside other equivalent builds:
Expect public beta versions to be released later today or tomorrow. Don’t expect groundbreaking feature updates, as Apple’s WWDC is set to kick off in June, where it will tease next updates for iOS 18 and more.