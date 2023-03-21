iOS 16.4 RC Download and More Released for Developers

Apple today started rolling out Release Candidate software for developers, including iOS 16.4 RC. Check out the list below to see what’s available for download right now for developers:

Xcode 14.3 RC (14E222a)

iOS 16.4 RC (20E246)

iPadOS 16.4 RC (20E246)

macOS 13.3 RC (22E252)

watchOS 9.4 RC (20T253)

tvOS 16.4 RC (20L497)

tvOS 16.4 RC (20L497)

iPadOS 15.7.4 RC (19H321)

Release Candidate builds represent what will likely be the final version of an update and are all but ready for public release, provided Apple doesn’t find a problem that needs to be fixed. The latest releases come just under a week after Apple made iOS 16.4 beta 4 and more available to developers.

No word on what’s new yet, but we’ll be sure to update you with all the details. In addition, RC builds for public beta testers should be out shortly, possibly by tomorrow.