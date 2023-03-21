iPhone 15 to Allow Fast Charging via MFi-Certified USB-C Chargers

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

In his latest research note, Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed this year’s iPhone 15 series will support faster charging when used with MFi-certified USB-C chargers (via MacRumors).

Apple 20W USB C Power Adapter

According to the veteran Apple analyst, these MFi requirements will help boost Apple’s USB-C charger shipments, including its 20W Power Adapter.

To comply with new European regulations requiring electronic devices to have non-proprietary, common charging methods, Apple is set to transition the iPhone from Lightning to USB-C this year.

Reports suggest that Apple will restrict certain USB-C features, such as faster charging and data speeds, to work with MFi-certified cables and chargers only.

This could result in a major increase in demand for Apple’s own USB-C 20W Power Adapter.

“I believe Apple will optimize the fast charging performance of MFi-certified chargers for the iPhone 15,” notes Kuo.

“Among Apple’s chargers, the 20W USB-C model is the most cost-effective choice for iPhone users, resulting in strong replacement demand for 20W USB-C chargers.”

Another potential factor driving the demand could be that iPhone 15 users might purchase more than one Apple 20W USB-C charger to meet the need for more charging locations, he says.

The analyst expects Apple’s USB-C 20W Power Adapter shipments to “see a significant 30–40% YoY growth, amounting to 230–240 million units” in 2023.

Faster USB-C transfer speeds are expected to be exclusive to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, with the ‌iPhone 15‌ / 15‌ Plus to be limited to Lightning speeds.

