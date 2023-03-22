Amazon Fire TV Expands Offerings in Canada: New Sizes, Series, and Features

Amazon announced an expansion of its Amazon-built TV family on Wednesday, which will now include three new sizes of the Fire TV Omni QLED Series lineup, featuring the Fire TV Ambient Experience, and the introduction of the budget-friendly Fire TV 2-Series, starting at just $269.99 CAD.

On top of these new offerings, Fire TV has reached a significant milestone of over 73 million monthly active users globally, said Amazon in an statement to iPhone in Canada.

Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, said in a statement to iPhone in Canada that televisions are the fastest-growing segment in the Fire TV business.

“We’re excited to not only bring our Fire TV Ambient Experience to more rooms of the home with multiple new screen sizes of the Omni QLED Series, but also to enable customers to get a Fire TV smart TV for as low as $269.99 with the new 2-Series. We can’t wait to hear what customers think,” added Rausch.

All-New Fire TV 2-Series

The new Fire TV 2-Series lineup is designed to cater to all rooms and spaces, with 32″ and 40″ model sizes available. Customers can now enjoy a premium smart TV experience at an affordable price, says Amazon, that includes popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and more.

The Fire TV 2-Series is available for purchase in both Canada and the US starting today.

Fire TV Omni QLED Series – Now Available in More Sizes

The popular Fire TV Omni QLED Series, starting at $599.99, now comes in three new sizes: 43″, 50″, and 55″.

These additional sizes allow customers to enjoy the Fire TV Ambient Experience in any space, in any home. The Omni QLED boasts a 4K Quantum Dot Technology (4K QLED) display with full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support, providing a cinematic experience. Built-in far-field technology allows hands-free Alexa control from anywhere in the room.

Fire TV Ambient Experience – More Free Gallery-Quality Images and Dynamic Art

The Fire TV Omni QLED Series offers the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which transforms the TV into an always-smart device. When not streaming, the Omni QLED Series uses built-in presence sensors to detect when a person enters the room and intelligently switch to the Ambient Experience, displaying helpful information powered by Alexa.

The Ambient Experience also adds hundreds of new images to its collection of over 1,700 free gallery-quality artworks, expanding its offerings from famous institutions worldwide. Soon, dynamic art will be introduced, adapting to the current environment and displaying unique, personalized pieces of art.

New Amazon Fire TV 2-Series – Starting at $269.99

The brand-new Fire TV 2-Series, designed for all rooms and sizes, comes in 32″ and 40″ models. This lineup offers excellent performance, the power of Alexa, and access to over 500,000 TV episodes from popular apps at an affordable price.

The Fire TV 2-Series 32″ model provides HD resolution, while the 40″ model offers FHD clarity and detail. Both models support HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio and come with the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. The Fire TV 2-Series is available starting today.

Accessible Entertainment for All

Fire TV supports the open-source Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocol and is the first streaming TV device to stream sound directly to hearing implant sound processors through its collaboration with Cochlear. The Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and Fire TV 2-Series all support ASHA, allowing customers with compatible Bluetooth hearing aids or Cochlear hearing implant sound processors to connect directly with these Amazon-built TVs.

New Fire TV Omni QLED and 2-Series Pricing and Availability

Customers can now choose from Fire TV’s widest range of smart TV options yet says Amazon, with sizes ranging from 32″ to 75″. The new Fire TV Omni QLED Series 43″, 50″, and 55″ models are available for pre-order starting at $599.99 at Amazon.ca.

The brand-new Fire TV 2-Series is available in 32″ and 40″ models, starting at $269.99 at Amazon.ca.