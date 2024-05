OnePlus April 2024 Deals Include $240 Off Select Devices

OnePlus is hosting its Mother’s Day promotion throughout the month of May. From now until May 27th, several devices including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Watch 2 are available at a discounted price.

Via its Enhanced Trade-In bonus, OnePlus is giving customers the chance to get upwards of $240 in additional savings in many cases. For your consideration this Mother’s Day, check out the following OnePlus deals.

OnePlus 12 512G

$1,199.99 – Save $150 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (May 1 – May 27)

OnePlus 12 256G

$1,069.99 – Save $150 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (May 1 – May 27)

OnePlus 12R 256G

$799.99 – Save $130 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (May 1 – May 27)

OnePlus 12R 128G

$669.99 – Save $130 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (May 1 – May 27)

OnePlus Open

$2,299.99 – Save $300 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (May 1 – May 27)

OnePlus Nord N30

$379.99 – Save $60 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (May 1 – May 27)

OnePlus Watch 2

$399.99 – Save $60 w/ Enhanced Trade-in (May 1 – May 27)

OnePlus Buds 3

$109.99 (May 6 – May 27)

OnePlus Pad

$549.99 (May 6 – May 27)

OnePlus Buds Pro2

$209.99 (May 6 – May 27)

OnePlus Nord Buds 2