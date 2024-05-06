Apple Updates Website Homepage With Interactive Element Ahead of This Week’s iPad Event

Ahead of tomorrow’s awaited iPad event, Apple has updated its official website to include a novel interactive element teasing the keynote.

Unsurprisingly, Apple is preparing for its upcoming event by promoting it on its website. The company is teeing up to announce new innovations within the iPad family. As first reported by 9to5Mac, the website now cycles between a series of illustrations of the Apple logo and Apple Pencil.

The interactive element can be experienced on iPhone, iPad, or Mac device. On iPhone or iPad, the users can move their finger across the Apple logo, erasing it. Once the logo is fully erased a brand-new variation of the logo will appear with some minor accompanying animations. On Mac, users can simply move their mouse to erase the logo. It doesn’t appear as though the interactive feature works on PC.

Apple’s iPad event is set to be held on Tuesday, May 7th at 10AM EDT/7AM PDT. According to recent reports, the event will likely last roughly 35 minutes. Apple is expected to announce a new 11 and 12.9-inch M4 iPad Pro alongside an M2 iPad Air in both 10.9 and 12.9-inch models. Additionally, it’s also expected that we hear about some peripherals.

The teaser’s emphasis on the Apple Pencil could allude to the rumours of a new version being announced as true. It’s reported that Apple is launching a new version of the device to replace the high-end model from 2018. While refining the drawing experience of the Apple Pencil for iPad, the new model is said to feature a squeeze gesture. This feature could integrate with certain tasks and apps. However, contextually, it’s not yet known whether the feature is customizable to the user’s needs.

To tune in, check out the official Apple website or the company’s YouTube channel. The event will also be live-streamed on the Apple TV app.