DPReview is Shutting Down After 25 Years

Digital Photography Review, also known as DPReview, a website about digital cameras and digital photography, is shutting down after nearly 25 years of operation.

“This difficult decision is part of the annual operating plan review that our parent company shared earlier this year,” notes DPReview’s Scott Everett.

The site will remain active until April 10, he writes, adding that the editorial team is still working on reviews and “looking forward to delivering some of our best-ever content.”

Everyone on our staff was a reader and fan of DPReview before working here, and we’re grateful for the communities that formed around the site. Thank you for your support over the years, and we hope you’ll join us in the coming weeks as we celebrate this journey.

The DPReview website will be locked, with no further updates made after April 10th 2023. The site will remain available in read-only mode for a limited period after that.

You can request a download of all the photos and text you’ve uploaded to the site. This will be available until April 6th. Click here to request your data.