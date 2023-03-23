Chinese Company Releases Long-Distance Kissing Device for Smartphones

Usman Qureshi
13 hours ago

Beijing-based startup Siweifushe has released a $38 (260 yuan) long-distance kissing device for iPhone and Android, that transmits users’ kiss data via a smartphone app (via The Guardian).

6720 jpg

Called MUA, the machine is named after the sound people commonly make when blowing a kiss. It captures and replays sound and even warms up slightly during kissing, “making the experience more authentic.”

MUA also lets users download kissing data submitted by others via an accompanying app.

The invention was inspired by lockdown isolation in China when the authorities forbid residents to leave their apartments for months.

“I was in a relationship back then, but I couldn’t meet my girlfriend due to lockdowns,” said inventor Zhao Jianbo.

Jianbo later set up Siweifushe which released MUA earlier this year. In the two weeks after its release, the firm sold over 3,000 kissing machines.

6272 jpg

Resembling a mobile stand with pursed lips protruding from the front, the MUA device is available in several colours with the same unisex lips.

To use it, lovers must download an app on to their smartphones and pair their kissing machines. When they kiss the device, it kisses back.

Here are some of the early MUA buyers reviews:

  • It feels like “a warm pacifier”.
  • Very uncomfortable, it doesn’t feel like a real kiss.
  • In the past … I can see her but I can’t touch her, but now there is a product that helps us to realize the kiss.
  • It’s a fun product “even if you are single”.

Some people have even shown concern that the device could be used for online erotic content.

What do you guys think? Let us know your thoughts on MUA in the comments section below.

Other articles in the category: News

ChatGPT Expands Capabilities with New Plugin Rollout

In an effort to continuously improve the user experience, ChatGPT is adopting an iterative deployment strategy by gradually introducing plugins. This approach allows the development team to study real-world usage, impact, and challenges related to safety and alignment, all of which are essential for achieving their mission--to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of...
iPhoneinCanada.ca Staff
10 hours ago

Twitter Blue Now Available Globally on iOS, Android and the Web

Twitter Blue, the premium subscription service from Twitter, is now available globally, offering subscribers an enhanced and personalized experience on the platform. The service is accessible through the web, iOS, and Android, although not all features are available on every platform. At the price of $8 USD/month or $84 USD per year on the web,...
Gary Ng
11 hours ago