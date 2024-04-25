New on Paramount+ Canada: May 2024

Paramount+ Canada has just released its list of new shows and movies coming in May 2024. Highlights include the classic series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, documentary Kiss the Future, also the hit classic TV series, The X Files.

Check out everything coming to Paramount+ Canada in May 2024 below:

May 1

BEHIND THE MUSIC, Paramount+ Original, New Episode Block (SERIES)

CATFISH, Season 9 (SERIES)

May 3

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER (FULL SERIES)

May 7

KISS THE FUTURE (DOCUMENTARY)

SUPER 8 (MOVIE)

BLAZE AND THE MONSTER MACHINES, New Episode Block (SERIES)

May 10

FAST CHARLIE (MOVIE)

May 13

THE X-FILES, Seasons 1-4 (SERIES)

May 14

BRAVEHEART (MOVIE)

THE LOUD HOUSE: THE REALLY LOUD HOUSE, New Episode Block (SERIES)

May 17

DOLLY PARTON’S PET GALA (SPECIAL)

MOURNING IN LOD (MOVIE)

May 21

LOLLA: THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA (SERIES)

HOTEL FOR DOGS (MOVIE)

May 23

EVIL, Paramount+ Original, Season 4 Premiere (SERIES)

May 28

BABY SHARK’S BIG SHOW, New Episode Block (SERIES)

MONSTER HIGH, New Episode Block (SERIES)

May 30

PYRAMID GAME, Paramount+ Original, Season 1 (SERIES)

May 31