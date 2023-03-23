New WhatsApp for Windows, Mac Brings Improved Calling, Faster Speeds

Meta is launching a new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows that loads faster and allows group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.
Featuring an interface similar to the mobile version of the app, the company is also releasing a new Mac version of WhatsApp desktop, currently in beta.
As always, all your calls and messages are fully end-to-end encrypted across computers, tablets, smartphones, and more.
Below is a summary of all the new features in the new WhatsApp desktop app:
- Faster load times
- Group video calls with up to eight people
- Audio calls with up to 32 people
- Link previews and stickers
- Improvements to device linking and better syncing across multiple devices
- Fully end-to-end encrypted messaging experience
Meta has also recently introduced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets that is currently in the early stages of beta.
The company plans to bring official WhatsApp support to more devices in the near future.
Other articles in the category: News
Apple Airtags Are Being Used by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency
The DEA used an AirTag to track a couple of packages that border agents suspected were on their way to an illegal narcotics manufacturer
ChatGPT Expands Capabilities with New Plugin Rollout
In an effort to continuously improve the user experience, ChatGPT is adopting an iterative deployment strategy by gradually introducing plugins. This approach allows the development team to study real-world usage, impact, and challenges related to safety and alignment, all of which are essential for achieving their mission--to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of...
Twitter Blue Now Available Globally on iOS, Android and the Web
Twitter Blue, the premium subscription service from Twitter, is now available globally, offering subscribers an enhanced and personalized experience on the platform. The service is accessible through the web, iOS, and Android, although not all features are available on every platform. At the price of $8 USD/month or $84 USD per year on the web,...