New WhatsApp for Windows, Mac Brings Improved Calling, Faster Speeds

Meta is launching a new WhatsApp desktop app for Windows that loads faster and allows group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

Featuring an interface similar to the mobile version of the app, the company is also releasing a new Mac version of WhatsApp desktop, currently in beta.

As always, all your calls and messages are fully end-to-end encrypted across computers, tablets, smartphones, and more.

Below is a summary of all the new features in the new WhatsApp desktop app:

Faster load times

Group video calls with up to eight people

Audio calls with up to 32 people

Link previews and stickers

Improvements to device linking and better syncing across multiple devices

Fully end-to-end encrypted messaging experience

Meta has also recently introduced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets that is currently in the early stages of beta.

The company plans to bring official WhatsApp support to more devices in the near future.