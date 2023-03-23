TikTok CEO Testifies Before Congress Amid Potential App Ban

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee today amid a potential ban on his app in the United States.

It was reported earlier this week that Chew will unveil new internal data about the video-sharing app, including a 50% jump in active users, as he testifies before Congress.

During the past month, the U.K., the European Commission, and Canada have already announced bans on TikTok. Canada’s provincial and municipal governments across the country are also announcing bans of their own.

Kitchener, Lincoln, and Vaughan on Monday are the latest cities to ban TikTok on government-issued devices in light of recent cybersecurity and privacy concerns

According to CNBC News, Chew plans to tell Congress that he strongly prioritizes the safety of users, particularly teens. He also plans to say that his company “will not be manipulated by any government.”

The Chinese-owned company is also planning to base its U.S. data operations domestically and allow its code to be reviewed and sent to the app stores by outside parties.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a bill that banned TikTok from U.S. government devices, whereas TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is currently being investigated by the FBI.

Biden administration has also told TikTok that either its Chinese owners sell their stakes in the company or the app could face a permanent U.S. ban.

TikTok announced this week that it now has 150 million users in the U.S., a figure that amounts to nearly half of the U.S. population.