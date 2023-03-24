Amazon Deals: Eero Mesh WiFi Routers, Echo Devices, and More on Sale

Amazon has recently discounted a variety of its devices, offering customers the opportunity to save on their next device upgrades, especially if they missed out on deals from last year’s Boxing Day and Black Friday.

Among the discounted items are its eero mesh WiFi routers, Echo devices, Ring video doorbell and Amazon Fire Televisions.

Notably, the Eero Pro 6E 3-pack is now available at an all-time low price of $546, saving you 25% off.

Check out the list of Amazon device deals below:

Click here to see all the Amazon devices on sale on Amazon.ca.