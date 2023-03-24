Amazon Deals: Eero Mesh WiFi Routers, Echo Devices, and More on Sale

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from March 22
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung phone deals: Samsung Galaxy...
Apple Refurb M1 iPad Pro Cellular Hits Online Store in Canada
Last month Apple released refurbished versions of its M1 iPad Pro models in its online store for the first but, but only Wi-Fi units were available. But now it appears we’re seeing the first Wi-Fi + Cellular versions of the M1 iPad Pro in the refurbished store, as noted by iPhone in Canada reader, Zeke....
Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt with Apple HomeKit Drops to $199, Save 33%
The Schlage Sense smart deadbolt that supports Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa has dropped in price, down 33% to $199 CAD on Amazon.ca, the lowest price we’ve seen in years. The sale applies to colours Camelot and Century right now. This older Sense deadbolt has been priced around $299 so this sale saves...