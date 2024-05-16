iPad 9 Cellular Slashed to $341 After Coupon, Save 46%

If you’re looking for a basic iPad, Apple’s 9th-generation—the LTE cellular version—has been slashed significantly over at Walmart.ca.

Remaining stock of the 64GB iPad 9 LTE still sells for $629 at authorized retailers such as Best Buy.

But right now Walmart.ca has this tablet discounted to $378.98, with coupon code TECH10 taking it down even further to $341.08. This equates to savings of $289 off retail or 46% off. We tested the coupon code and yes it works during checkout. This is shipped and sold by Walmart.ca, not a third-party seller.

The Wi-Fi-only version of the iPad 9 sells for $378 right now on Amazon.ca. This Walmart deal gives you the more expensive cellular option for even cheaper. Buy now for the kiddos if you want a basic iPad, folks. This thing still works fine to this very day, despite being “old”.

The newer iPad 10 recently saw a price drop and the cellular version starts at $699 for 64GB.

With iPadOS still holding back the iPad from doing real work, don’t waste your money on the new and expensive iPad Pro and iPad Air if you just do light web surfing.

Thanks Dave