You Can Now Download iOS 16.4 for iPhone, iPadOS 16.4 for iPad and More

Apple has released iOS 16.4 for iPhone and iPadOS 16.4 for iPad, along with other software updates on Monday. The release was anticipated after Release Candidate builds were made available to developers last week.

iOS 16.4 for iPhone comes in at 1.98 GB for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and includes 21 new emojis plus more enhancements, bug fixes and also security updates.

This update also brings notifications for web apps, now added to the Home Screen, making it easier for users to stay informed and engaged.

Voice Isolation for cellular calls has also been introduced, prioritizing the user’s voice while blocking out ambient noise, ensuring clearer communication. The Duplicates album in the Photos app now offers expanded support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library, helping users manage their media more efficiently.

Accessibility improvements include VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app and a setting to automatically dim videos when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected.

In terms of bug fixes, iOS 16.4 addresses an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may not appear on the parent’s device and resolves problems with Matter-compatible thermostats becoming unresponsive when paired to Apple Home.

Crash Detection optimizations have been implemented for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, enhancing device performance and stability. It is important to note that some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices, says the release notes.

Also available for download right now:

iOS 15.7.4

macOS Ventura 13.3

macOS Monterey 12.6.4

macOS Big Sur 11.7.5

tvOS 16.4

HomePod Software 16.4

watchOS 9.4

You can download iOS 16.4 by going to Settings > General > Software Updates.

Direct downloads are below…